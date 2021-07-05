BREAKING: Bandits Kidnap Students in another Kaduna School

BREAKING: Bandits Kidnap Students in another Kaduna School – Armed bandits in early hours of Monday abducted many students of Bethel Baptist School located in Maraban Rido, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident, who did not want his name mentioned, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, saying the bandits invaded the school at about 2am shooting sporadically into the air before kidnapping the students.

According to him, many students were kidnapped but four escaped and ran back to the school.

“Two soldiers were allegedly shot but I cannot confirm if they’re alive or not.

“It is difficult to say the number of students that were abducted,” the source said.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, had not responded to our correspondent’s calls for reaction on the incident as of the time of filing this report.




