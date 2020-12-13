Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Breaking: Protest in Kastina over kidnap of school children – Protesters have flooded Kastina state on Sunday over the abduction of many school children from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

The protest was led by a woman who identified herself as one of the mothers of the abducted students.

The protesters went around the school’s premises and some parts of the town with placards conveying various messages, among which are ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.