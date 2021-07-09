FG plans self-reliant exit strategy for 774,000 Public Works Participants – The federal government have rolled-out self-reliant exit strategy for participants of 774,000 public works with Basic Business Training (BBT) aimed at exposing them to the basic rudiments of identifying and running micro and small business enterprises.

Financial Watch gathered, according to a statement by Edmund Onwuliri, the Deputy Director Information and Public Relations at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the training is part of the exit strategy being rolled out for the participants of the programme.

The 774,000 jobs were described as a transient job scheme that lasted for three months and was conducted under the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) Programme of the Federal Government and implemented by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Onwuliri explained that the training is scheduled to be held at a central venue in each of the three senatorial districts across the country and three locations within the FCT.

According to him, participants are expected to acquire the relevant skills that will enable them to identify and manage micro and small businesses of their own after they exit the Extended Special Public Works programme.