How to Redeem Gift Cards, Gift Card Rates in Nigeria

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem gift cards in Nigeria in 2021 and gift card rates in Nigeria

Persistent dollar scarcity in Nigeria has forced many import-dependent businesses to seek alternatives to traditional means of purchasing foreign products and payment for those products.

One of the several alternatives adopted by small import companies operating in Nigeria is gift cards. However, because of scams perpetrated by few fraudulent individuals, navigating this new terrain or niche required a guide.

To dive into how to beat fraud and exchange your gift cards to Naira in minutes, let’s first understand what gift cards are!

What Are Gift Cards

Gift cards are prepaid debit cards with a preloaded specific amount for the purchase of items.

Here is How a Gift Card Works

Since gift cards are prepaid debit cards loaded with funds for future purchases, the two types of gift cards, the open-loop and the closed-loop cards can be used online and in person.

Here are the differences between Open and Closed Loop Gift Cards

Open-loop gift cards can be used at many merchants, like regular debit cards while closed-loop gift cards are good at just one retailer.

Please note that closed-loop gift cards are usually not reloadable.

For many gift cards, there is a stipulated minimum and maximum initial loading amount, the usual minimum is $10 and a common maximum is $500. In some situations, they can be used to pay for a portion of purchase with cash, debit, or credit used to balance the expense. As a precaution to mitigate the risk of losses, many gift cards can also be registered online — a strategy that allows the remaining balance to be tracked and frozen if a card is lost. In this way, some gift cards are safer than cash.

Gift cards can be used to purchase items online and in physical stores where gift cards are accepted. For example, a bearer can use the apple gift card to buy apps, music, books, etc and also at any retail store that accepts gift cards.

How to Redeem Gift Cards to Naira

The Most Popular Gift Cards in Nigeria this Year

Amazon Gift Card

Visa Gift Card

Walmart Gift Card

Target Gift Card

Starbucks Gift Card

eBay Gift Card

American Express Gift Card

iTunes Gift Card

Google Play Gift Card

Amex Gift Card

Sephora Gift Card

Best Buy Gift Card

Gamestop Gift Card

MasterCard Gift Card

Nordstrom Gift Card

Apple Store Gift Card

Steam Gift Card

Macy Gift Card

Vanilla Gift Card

Nike Gift Card

Offgamers Gift Card

Home Depot Gift Card etc.

Gift Card Rates in Nigeria Today – Naira Gift card rates per $100

Footlocker 35,000

Mastercard 34,000

Amex 34,000

Google 33,000

iTunes 32,000

Bestbuy 32,000

Nordstrom 30,000

Macy 30,000

Sephora 30,000

Steam 30,000

Visa 30,000

Amazon 30,000

eBay 30,000