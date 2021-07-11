FUTO admission news 2021: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates – The journey for the 2021/2022 admission into Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) has already begun, if you wrote the 2021/2022 Utme and selected FUTO as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit for latest updates!

FUTO Cut off Mark 2021

There are certain criteria to be observed by students before being admitted to study in any of the courses in any university. One of these which include meeting the required cut of mark for each school’s as well as the courses itself. It is very easy to obtain admission if one has met the required cut off mark for the admission into a particular course.

Cut off mark is an agreed score set by a particular institution as a basics of admitting students into the department of study. This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in a particular examination. However, students who have scored above the required cut off mark will be given admission and preferentially treated in admission process above those who have met the exacts cut off mark.

JAMB Fixed Cut-off Mark

Following the scrapping out of post UTME by the federal government, the Joints Admission and Matriculation board (JAMB) had given a bench mark of 180 and above for candidates applying for Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education. Hitherto, the Federal University of Technology Owerri has follow suit in the 180 general cut of mark of JAMB.

You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?

Candidates with higher scores are first considered; in admission basics, candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.

Departmental Cut-off Mark

The Federal University of Technology Owerri does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of one 180 in UME examination is eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.

Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Federal University of Technology Owerri, the admission processes is competitive and an admission is given based on JAMB score and O level grades.

Below are courses offered in the university as well as their cut off mark:

Electrical/Electronics Engineering 220

2. Mechanical Engineering 220

3. Futo cut off mark for Petroleum Engineering 210

4. Futo post utme cut off mark for Computer Science 210

5. Civil Engineering 210

6. Information Manag. Technology 210

7. Chemical Engineering 200

8. Optometry 200

9. Biochemistry 190

10. Dental Technology 180

11. Public Health Technology 180

12. Prosthesis & Orth. Technology 180

13. Project Manag. Technology 180

14. Ind. Microbiology 180

15. Geology 180

16. Material & Met. Engineering 180

17. Polymer & Textile Engineering 180

18. Agricultural Engineering 180

19. Food Science & Technology 180

20. Biotechnology 180

21. Agric Economics 180

22. Transport Manag. Technology 180

23. Maritime Manag. Technology 180

24. Financial Manag. Technology 180

25. Biomedical Technology 180

26. Ind. Physics 180

27. Ind. Chemistry 180

28. Biology 180

29. Mathematics 180

30. Science Laboratory 180

31. Statistics 180

32. Agric. Extension 180

33. Animal Science Technology 180

34. Crop Science Technology 180

35. Fishery & Aq. Technology 180

36. Forestory & Wildlife Technology 180

37. Soil Science Technology 180

38. Building Technology 180

39. Environmental Technology 180

40. Landscape Architectural Tech, 180

41. Quantity Surveying Tech. 180

42. Surveying & Geoinformatics 180

43. Urban & Regional Planning 180

Nature of Admission Screening

The Federal University of Technology Owerri holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result.

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status

slip

FUTO Address and Locations

The Federal University of Technology Owerri is located in the heart of the town of Owerri, Ihiagwa.

FUTO admission lists updates

The FUTO admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

FUTO admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into FUTO is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

FUTO post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into FUTO this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

