Fidelity Bank MD advocates financial inclusion for kids – Parents have been urged to invest their time and resources in the development of their wards to help them be better positioned for opportunities in the future.

The Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, gave the charge at the graduation of Sunnybrook International School.

Onyeali-Ikpe, who was the guest speaker, urged guardians to make efforts towards engaging children in ways that would strengthen them as these are virtues that will prove invaluable throughout their lives.

She added: “Children are the future of tomorrow, they say. This also means the tomorrow we will see is largely dependent on the intellectual, financial, and social prowess of the kids we raise today. This is why we, at Fidelity Bank, have continued to support children, especially with academic and financial education.”

It would be recalled that in commemoration of the last Children’s Day, Fidelity Bank doled out N150,000 to 62 Sweet Account (SWEETA) holders across the country.

Designed for children between zero and 17 years, the account boasts of several benefits such as a loyalty cash reward of N150,000 tagged ‘School Fees Support’.