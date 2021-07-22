Tom Brady’s NFT Platform signs Deal with Draftkings and Lionsgate – On Wednesday, the non-fungible token (NFT) platform called Autograph, co-founded by the Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, announced a strategic partnership with the companies Draftkings and Lionsgate. Draftkings Inc. also revealed on Wednesday that the publicly listed company is launching an NFT marketplace dedicated to NFT digital collectibles.

Tom Brady’s Autograph Brings Star-Studded Lineup, Signs Deal With Lionsgate and Draftkings

The company Autograph is an NFT platform that aims to meld iconic brands and well-known names from sports, entertainment, and culture into digital collectible experiences. The seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady co-founded the project, based in Los Angeles, which was revealed in mid-April.

Brady has recently shown his appreciation for bitcoin and he and his wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, recently signed a long-term deal with crypto exchange FTX. On July 21, Autograph revealed the company has partnered with the entertainment firm Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and the digital sports company Draftkings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG).

Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods, and Wayne Gretzky are founding partners at Autograph, and the popular athletes have also inked exclusive multi-year NFT deals with the company.

Draftkings to Launch NFT Marketplace, Lionsgate to Release Iconic NFT Film Collectibles

In a separate announcement, Draftkings announced the launch of its own digital collectibles ecosystem that will offer NFT drops and secondary-market transactions.

Draftkings will support Autograph’s official lineup of non-fungible token assets. All the sport-related officially licensed Autograph NFT content will be distributed via the upcoming Draftkings Marketplace. Autograph’s co-founder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt said the company aims to provide users with digital value.

“Autograph brings users closer to the world’s most legendary sports and entertainment icons by working hand in hand with our partners to co-produce exclusive digital collections and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else,” Rosenblatt said in a statement.

Tom Brady’s NFT Platform Inks Deal With Draftkings and LionsgateLionsgate will launch Autograph’s entertainment vertical line of NFTs, which will feature well-known television shows and iconic films. Initially, Autograph and Lionsgate will center on franchises like the films “Dirty Dancing,” “Mad Men,” “John Wick,” “Hunger Games,” and the “Twilight” Saga.

“NFTs present a tremendous opportunity for mixed-reality world-building experiences,” Jenefer Brown, EVP and head of Lionsgate Global Live said. “Deepening user engagement and interaction and fostering a community for our hundreds of millions of global consumers to create one-of-a-kind digital collections and Autograph is the optimal destination for this discovery.”