Wyre Partners with Polygon for Streamlined DeFi – Wyre is focusing hard on expanding the DeFi ecosystem. This time, it has entered into a partnership with Polygon to improve the infrastructure of payment and fiat-crypto onramps of the DeFi ecosystem.

At present, the developers at Polygon are working on integrating Card Processing and Checkout API into the decentralized apps of Polygon to enable the conversion of fiat currency to USDC token in thirty seconds or less.

The service is available for users of Polygon across 43 states of the US. Every purchase with USDC takes place almost instantly with the help of the user’s wallet through the integration with Wyre.

The CEO of Wyre, Ioannis Giannaros, is looking forward to resolving the scalability issues of Ethereum Blockchain in partnership with Polygon. The platform of Polygon is renowned for scaling Ethereum and developing the infrastructure of the Blockchain.

Polygon SDK, the core component of Polygon, is a modular framework that supports the development and connection of Secured Chains and Standalone Chains. These Secured Chains include Validium, zkRollups, Optimistic Rollups, and Plasma, whereas the Standalone Chains include Polygon POS.

The scaling solutions of Polygon support more than 450 dApps, and the platform is associated with over 13.5 million users.

The primary objective of Wyre is to work with the team of developers at Polygon to enable the end-users to buy USDC with fiat currency. Since 2013, Wyre has been committed to the encouragement of developers in the DeFi space.

The DeFi API of Wyre is integrated with multiple Blockchain projects for streamlining the onramp process for converting fiat currency to cryptocurrency. Wyre is steadily working on the acceleration of the DeFi ecosystem to ensure the flourish of the partner firms without the need for complicated payment systems.