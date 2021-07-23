Binance to Open Trading for Coin98 after it over Subscribed by 433x – Binance has completed the subscription format Launchpad for Coin98 and the final token allocation results are now showing on the Coin98 Launchpad Page.

“A total of 73,231 participants committed 5,432,983.1855 BNB during the subscription period, representing an oversubscription of 433x.”

“16 participants reached the 266,666 C98 hard cap, resulting in their allocation being passed down to the remaining users. For further information on how this is calculated, refer to a detailed guide here“.

As a reference for users that participated:

Users that committed 50 BNB received an allocation of 464.70059009 C98 and will have 0.11636567 BNB deducted.

Users that committed 500 BNB received an allocation of 4,647.00590105 C98, and will have 1.16365675 BNB deducted.

Users that committed 5,000 BNB received an allocation of 46,470.05901068 C98 and will have 11.63656748 BNB deducted.

The corresponding BNB tokens will be deducted from your already-locked BNB balance within 30 minutes of this announcement. Once deducted, your C98 and remaining BNB tokens will both be transferred to your spot wallet.

Binance will list Coin98 (C98) in the innovation zone at 2021-07-23 12:00 PM (UTC) and open trading for C98/BTC, C98/BNB, C98/BUSD and C98/USDT trading pairs.

Note: