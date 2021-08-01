Cardano to Allow Users Run Smart Contracts Once Hard Fork Happens – Today, Cardano announced that users will be able to deploy smart contracts once the Cardano hard fork occurs. According to Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s Founder, most of the upcoming upgrades will happen between August and September this year.

Moreover, Hoskinson recently discussed updates for Cardano on his Youtube live stream. He shared something about the upcoming Alonzo hard fork, saying

“we are on schedule, things are moving along, chugging away”.

Apart from this, the ADA founder spoke about the requirements needed for the updated fork. He admitted that a lot of work is indeed required.

There are kind of two parallel tracks going on at the same time for the launch of Alonzo, track number one is the hard fork combinator event, strictly about getting Alonzo capabilities to the node the other track is about building the infrastructure around that node that allows you to run both off-chain and on-chain code and build full dApps.

Apparently, Hoskinson believes that most of the development infrastructure will be built between August and September. However, users will be able to run smart contracts from the time the hard fork comes on the Cardano infrastructure.

With that said, the update will offer a better environment for Cardano apps to be developed and deployed on.

Lastly, Hoskinson expects the entirety of Cardano to expand its international adoption effort with the upcoming fork. He thinks that once smart contracts arrive,

“The dApp ecosystem for those will grow considerably, so from day one people will be running things on the Cardano on blockchain and the sophistication of those things and the interfaces of those things will only get better over time.”

