Quant (QNT) token price Surges by 90% in the Past Week – Launched in June 2018, Quant (QNT) is one of the fastest-growing cryptos right now. In the past week, QNT surged by over 90%.

Quant was trading at around $85 on July 25. Today, it surged to its all-time high of $171. The peak didn’t last long as it is trading at over $161 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98,389,292, at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap. Thus, Quant is up 29.62% in the last 24 hours.

The crypto almost doubles its price in just one week. As a result, it made Quant the top mover crypto of the day on July 30. The utility token for the Quant network has done incredibly well this year. And today it saw another impressive rise.

At the beginning of the year, it rose from about 12$ to 90$ by the end of June 2021. However, it is difficult to determine the price action.

Quant claims to be the first project to solve the interoperability problem. It does that through the creation of the first blockchain operating system. Besides, Quant is an operating system distributed ledger technology (DLT) and Overledger Network. More so, the project describes itself as the first OS built for blockchains.

In addition, Quant uses Overledger to join the gap that exists between various blockchains. More so, the firm said that the Overledger network is the backbone of the project.

Even more, Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain apps (known as MApps) for their clients. According to Quant, developers must hold a particular amount of Quant tokens (QNT) to create a Mapp on the network.

