Ethereum London upgrade: the Big Day for Crypto Community have arrived – The much anticipated Ethereum London Hard Fork upgrade seems to be creating a massive buzz within the crypto community. So, as the launch date finally arrives, the proposed Hard Fork implementation is finally ready to go live.

With this in mind, the Ethereum community and the entire crypto world have been steadily waiting for the upgrade. Hence, users’ are very curious about the ins and outs that will come from the Hard Fork.

Additionally, people are saying that today is indeed a big day for the entire crypto community. Historically, the Ethereum second-annual developer’s conference in 2015 is what inspired the Hard Fork’s name and design.

To be specific, the Hard Fork upgrade will mainly occur at block 12,965,000. Many believe that the Hard Fork implementation will have a positive influence on Ethereum (ETH) price afterward.

Through this Hard Fork event, ETH’s price is predicted to go extremely bullish from its current price of $2,704.38. Some analysts believe that the price could push past the $3,000 price level. Alongside this, others also expect that ETH’s 24-hour trading volume and market capitalization would move towards higher highs than what we are seeing now.

On the other hand, some analysts are saying that the delay in the Ethereum 2.0 launch could lead to a stagnant price for a while. They say the price may be bullish for certain but could remain in a set state until Ethereum 2.0 fully arrives.

This is not to say that the crypto won’t hit new ATH’s just that it will take more time in the long run. For instance, some hodlers expect the crypto to hit $10,000. This price prediction will certainly take longer to reach if Ethereum 2.0 is delayed any further.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.