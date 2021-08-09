Top 5 Gainers in Last 24h: XDC, EGLD, HOT, HNT, CHZ – The crypto market continues to recover from its bearish dip in the past months of the year. Aside from Bitcoin which is performing well these days, several altcoins are also on the move. In fact, these altcoins manage to record huge gains in the past 24 hours. As a result, traders and investors around the world are now closely monitoring the performance of these cryptocurrencies.

Let us take a peek at the top crypto gainers that hit the center stage in the past 24-hours.

1) XDC Network (XDC)

The XDC crypto is the native digital asset of the XDC network, a hybrid blockchain company optimized for international trade and finance. Furthermore, the network also developed a consensus mechanism: XDPoS 2.0. This technology enables a military-grade blockchain which is faster, cheaper and secure.

Today, XDC trades at a high price of $0.100336 with a 24-hour growth rate of over +23.1%.

2) Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond EGLD is a crypto asset that seeks to create a high-throughput blockchain that can be used to build the next internet-scale blockchain. In terms of its market position, EGLD market cap amounts to almost $2.5 billion. Indeed, this is a good market position favored by global investors.

At the time of writing, the price of EGLD trades at $123.23 per crypto.

3) Holo (HOT)

The HOLO project is one of the most promising projects in the crypto world. It aims to build better web services for all its users around the world. Furthermore, HOLO’s native token HOT will be the crypto that fuels the network and most of its services. Meanwhile, HOT token is one of the top 100 tokens in CoinGecko. Hence, HOT trades $0.00813943 per crypto.

4) Helium (HNT)

HNT is also one of the crypto assets that rank within the top 100 tokens in CoinGecko. This crypto enables miners to mine crypto assets in a new way. Through this, miners in the network can expect a more seamless way to earn rewards. Presently, the crypto trades at a decent price of $14.60 per token.

5) Chiliz (CHZ)

Last but not least, the Chiliz CHZ crypto, a fintech network that focuses on the sports industry. Also, the network enables global fans to get closer to their favorite sports teams and clubs worldwide. It trades $0.315052 with a 24-hour growth rate of +8%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.