IoTeX’s native coin price has jumped over 190% in New all-time high – Decentralized platform IoTeX’s native coin IOTX has jumped over 100% in price over the past 24 hours. Ranked #106 in terms of market capitalization, the coin is leading the crypto boom this week.

In fact, the coin has grown by 190% over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, it stands at a price of $0.091513.

Further, the coin has a market cap of $869,827,887. This has also grown by a whopping 190% making currency among the top 100 currencies by market capitalization.

The platform fuses the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain technology to empower machines. Moreover, it creates an open ecosystem where people and machines can interact with guaranteed trust, free will, and with properly designed economic incentives.

Recently, it made the news for launching on Coinbase Pro in response to higher demand from users.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.