NDA Releases List Of Successful Candidates For 73rd Regular Course 2021 – The Nigerian Defence Academy Screening Test was held on Saturday 31 July 2021. The list of successful candidates whose names appeared below and could also be accessed at NDA official website www.nda.edu.ng or www.ndaapplications.net are to report for interview before the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) from Saturday 14 August –25 September 2021 at the Nigerian Defence Academy Ribadu Campus, Kaduna. Candidates will appear before the AFSB in 3 Batches as follows
Batch 1
Candidates from the underlisted states are to report to NDA on Saturday 14 -28 August 2021:
- Bayelsa
- Borno
- Cross River
- Ebonyi
- FCT
- Jigawa
- Kebbi
- Kwara
- Lagos
- Niger
- Ogun
- Sokoto
Batch 2
Candidates from the under-listed states are to report to NDA on Saturday 28 August 11-September 2021:
- Anambra
- Bauchi
- Delta
- Edo
- Ekiti
- Enugu
- Gombe
- Kano
- Kaduna
- Nasarawa
- Ondo
- Plateau
Batch 3
Candidates from the underlisted States are to report to NDA on Saturday 11-25 September 2021.
- Abia
- Adamawa
- Akwa Ibom
- Benue
- Imo
- Katsina
- Kogi
- Osun
- Oyo
- Rivers
- Yobe
Instruction for all NDA Successful Candidates
Candidates who fail to report on Saturday 14August 2021, Saturday 28 August 2021 and Saturday11 September 2021for Batches 1, 2 and 3 respectively, will not be allowed to attend the interview.
Any candidate in Batches 2 and 3 who is seen around the NDA premises before Saturday 28 August 2021 and Saturday 11 September 2021 respectively, will be disqualified.
All candidates will be accommodated and fed throughout the duration of their stay for the AFSB. All candidates must come along with their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Bank account number.
All candidates will undergo a screening exercise which will involve certificates/credentials screening, medical and physical fitness tests amongst others. Only candidates who pass the screening exercise will qualify to continue with the interview. Thus, any candidate that fails at any stage of the screening, documents verification and medical screening, will be asked to leave NDA premises.
Candidates MUST bring along their original and 2 photocopies each of the following documents:
- JAMB UTME Result Slip 2021.
- Acknowledgement Form and NDA Screening Test Admission Card.
- Academic Certificates / Statements of Result and Testimonials for Primary and Secondary Schools (Junior and Senior).
- Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age, preferably Birth Certificate.
Letter of Attestation of State/Local Government Indigeneship duly signed by the SSG or Chairman of Local Government, as the case may be. Certification obtained from a military officer from the candidate’s state of origin, who must be of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above or equivalent in the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, may be used in place of Local Government Indigeneship Certificate. In this case, the officer must indicate his formation/unit, appointment, contact address, phone numbers and e-mail address. The officer must also affix formation/unit stamp and sign.
Letter of Consent from Parent/Guardian
Candidates are to download both the Attestation and Letter of Consent Forms from the NDA applications portal/NDA website and complete same.
Candidates who fail to bring along the documents listed above will be disqualified. Any alterations on the documents will attract outright disqualification.
Candidates are to also bring along the following items:
- Writing materials.
- Three blue shorts and 3 white (round-neck) T-shirts.
- A pair of white canvas shoes and 3 pairs of white socks.
- Non-refundable fee of N2,500.00 each for verification/confirmation of results at WAEC/NECO.
- Scratch cards for WAEC and/or NECO results for online confirmation of result.
- Four recent coloured passport photographs.
- The second copy of Postcard Photograph that was presented and endorsed at the Exam Centre during the NDA Screening Test.
- Transport money to and from Kaduna.
- Face mask.
