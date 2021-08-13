FUTMINNA admission news 2021: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates – The journey for the 2021/2022 admission into Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) has already begun, if you wrote the 2021/2022 Utme and selected FUTMINNA as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.futminna.edu.ng for latest updates!
In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2021/2022 admission into FUTMINNA which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for FUTMINNA post-Utme.
This post will be updated daily with the latest information about FUTMINNA admission 2021/2022 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:
FUTMINNA Cut Off Marks | For Each Department
The management of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) has released the cut-off mark for the 2021/2022 academic session admission exercise.
Candidates must have a minimum UTME score of 180, except for those courses for which higher cut-off marks have been indicated below:
|SCHOOL
|PROGRAMME
|RECOMMENDED CUT OFF MARKS
|SCHOOL OF AGRICULTURE & AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY (SAAT)
|Agriculture
|180
|Food Science & Technology
|180
|Water Resources, Aquaculture & Fisheries Technology
|180
|SCHOOL OF ELECTRICAL AND ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY (SEET)
|Computer Engineering
|200
|Electrical/Electronic Engineering
|200
|Mechatronics Engineering
|200
|Telecommunication Engineering
|190
|SCHOOL OF INFRASTRUCTURE, PROCESS ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
(SIPET)
|Agric. Bioresources Engineering
|180
|Chemical Engineering
|200
|Civil Engineering
|200
|Mechanical Engineering
|200
|Material and Metallurgical Engineering
|190
|
SCHOOL OF ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY (SET)
|Architecture
|200
|Building
|180
|Estate Management & Valuation
|180
|Quantity Surveying
|180
|Surveying & Geoinformatics
|180
|Urban & Regional Planning
|180
|SCHOOL OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (SICT)
|Computer Science
|200
|Cyber Security Science
|200
|SCHOOL OF LIFE SCIENCES (SLS)
|Biochemistry
|190
|Biology
|180
|Microbiology
|190
|SCHOOL OF PHYSICAL SCIENCES (SPS)
|Chemistry
|180
|Geology
|180
|Geography
|180
|Mathematics/Statistics
|180
|Physics
|180
|SCHOOL OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION (SSTE)
|Education Technology
|180
|Industrial and Technology Education
|180
|Science Education
|180
Candidates MUST meet the minimum UTME scores for their chosen courses, have the right UTME subject combinations as prescribed in the JAMB Brochure and the requisite ‘O’ Level subjects at credit level.
FUTMINNA Nature of Admission Screening 2021
The Federal University of Technology, Minna holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.
Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.
It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result.
The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;
- Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
- Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
- A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your
community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
- Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status
slip
FUTMINNA admission lists updates
The FUTMINNA admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.
FUTMINNA admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.
Admission into FUTMINNA is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.
FUTMINNA post-Utme past questions and answers
If you are really serious about gaining admission into FUTMINNA this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.
If you need FUTMINNA post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.
This post will be updated daily so be sure you bookmark this page or subscribe to our push notifications so you can get alert on your phone or laptop/computer whenever this post is updated.
Goodluck in your journey to becoming FUTMINNA student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!
