Binance CEO NFT ‘Mr.CZ Punks’ Sold for Almost $10K (24 BNB) – On Wednesday, Binance started the auction for ‘Mr. CZ Punks’ NFT with the animated face of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. The auction has finally ended today with a surprising final bid 24.53 $BNB which equates to $9802.43.

CZ shared his opinion on this NFT via Twitter saying, it’s ‘not bad either’ following some fan-made NFT designs with his face.

The auction started with the first bid placed by Anonymous_xfcr at 0.4 Binance Coin (BNB). A few hours later the bid came up to 23.5 BNB which equates to $9,070.53 at the time of writing. The final bidder was Anonymous_ommt with 24.53 BNB.

Currently, the BNB Coin is trading at $400.14 according to coinmarketcap with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,708,479,962.

Based on the description of the largest crypto exchange, the piece of work has been made up by combining the AI Image Acquisition and Auto-Graphics Rendering technology. Also, the whole progress is executed by a computer using Mr. CZ’s image.

Furthermore, to make it crypto, they used their own algorithm to pixelize it and saved it as a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.