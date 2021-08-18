WWE to launch John Cena NFTs Right before SummerSlam – WWE has announced the launch of John Cena Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences, just when SummerSlam is around the corner. The NFT drop will be divided into two parts, platinum tier, and gold tier auction respectively. WWE has partnered with Bitski for the upcoming NFTs launch. However, the tokenized collectibles will be available on both platforms, Bitski and WWE.com/NFT.

The platinum tier auction will go live only for 24 hours. The auction will take place at the beginning of SmackDown this Friday, August 20 at 8 pm ET. It will further go through the start of SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET.

Platinum Tier NFTs

The platinum tier auction will include a one-of-one exclusive NFT. The winner of the platinum auction will be this one-of-one exclusive NFT, accompanied by John Cena’s “Dr. of Thuganomics” style chain from WrestleMania 35. Additionally, the highest bidder will also get tickets for two, to WrestleMania 38 in 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas or WrestleMania 39 in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This would include two front row tickets, unprecedented VIP access, and hotel accommodations. Finally, the auction winner will acquire a custom-made WWE Championship Title Belt with the winner’s name engraved on the side plates.

Gold Tier NFTs

The gold tier auction will be launched after platinum sales are closed. It will take off right around SummerSlam this Saturday, August 21. The gold tier collection will incorporate 500 limited edition NFTs, accompanied by a limited-edition merch box personally curated by WWE legend, John Cena.

“The Summer of Cena will be capped off by a phenomenal main event at SummerSlam as well as an opportunity for the WWE Universe to own unique collectibles inspired by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

WWE’s Undertaker NFT

This will be WWE’s second celebrity NFT launch after Undertaker’s unique tokens auction in April this year. WWE’s first-ever NFT collection launched early this year, concurring with the WrestleMania event in Tampa. The non-fungible tokens celebrated Undertaker’s WWE career, who retired last year.

