Stanbic IBTC launches SME Capacity Building series to train 3,500 entrepreneurs – Stanbic IBTC has established the SME Capacity Building series, which has trained over 3,500 entrepreneurs in the country.

The bank has also partnered the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Lagos Business School to strengthen the initiative.

The partnership aims at equipping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with skills and competencies to manage their businesses profitably, develop and pitch viable business proposals, among others.

Head, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Emeka Obasi, reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing support and solutions for individuals and businesses.

Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Remy Osuagwu, said: “Our key mandate of financial intermediation ensures that we are mindful of providing the right support and solutions for individuals and businesses to achieve their goals and this workshop series represents another opportunity for Stanbic IBTC Bank; to help develop and sharpen participants’ business skills.”

“Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to building capacity among enterprises stems from our deep understanding of the important role these enterprises play in providing linkages to industries, employment generation and driving growth of the Nigerian economy,” Obasi stated.

He added that participants are trained in essential topics such as Understanding your Market (Competition Analysis, Marketing Plan, Segmentation); Operation and Business Model; Business Plan (Template review and Development); Taxation; and Marketing, Business Management; among other relevant topics.

He said Stanbic IBTC Bank boasts of highly trained and motivated staff with the requisite expertise in enterprise financing and support.

He explained that as part of its support for small and medium scale enterprises, Stanbic IBTC regularly organises training for enterprise operators. This is among other benefits, and the trainings seek to equip enterprise operators with financial, marketing, and management skills that they can readily apply to transform their businesses to grow their bottom lines and ensure business continuity.

