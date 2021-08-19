Access Bank tightens security of customers’ funds after hacker claimed the bank is most vulnerable – Access Bank have reacted to reports that a hacker alleged that the bank is the easiest to target by fraudsters, in mail sent to customers and sighted by Financial Watch, the bank said they are doing more to keep customers’ funds safe.

Financial Watch gathered the bank has introduced the *901*911# USSD code, a solution that allows customers act swiftly to prevent fraud on their accounts.

This is in line with the bank’s commitment to finding best-in-class ways to safeguard the resources of its customers.

The service allows customers of all account types to deactivate a Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) profile simply by dialing *901*911# from any phone, inputting the registered phone number for the account to be protected and this automatically locks out fraudsters from the individual’s account.

Access Bank has remained committed to educating its customers, informing and protecting them from fraudsters.

The bank has created dedicated pages on its official website that update customers on the schemes fraudsters employ to defraud them while bringing to public notice the quickest platforms to access help in the event of any suspected fraud case.

In its promise to offer customers more than banking, Access Bank has not wavered in its drive to not only deliver speedy services but also security for all.

Customers of the Bank can report any suspected fraudulent activity immediately to the bank’s dedicated fraud desk or by calling its helpline.

