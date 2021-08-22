The much-anticipated launch of Kava Swap mainnet is going live in 10 Days – Kava Labs, the developer of Kava, the DeFi platform, announced the much-anticipated launch of its mainnet, Kava Swap. The team announced today on Twitter that the Kava Swap mainnet is launching in 10 days.

The team said that the platform would go live on August 30 at 14:00 UTC. According to the Kava Swap team, the Kava Swap platform will be the easiest place to buy, trade, and earn cryptos within the Kava ecosystem.

The countdown begins for the much anticipated launch of @Kava_Swap. — Mark your calendars, Kava Swap is set to go live in 10 days on August 30 at 14:00 UTC. 🗓 🚀 Learn more: https://t.co/OJZe6mMZBA pic.twitter.com/mCUTlg0A4F — Kava Platform (@kava_labs) August 21, 2021

Moreover, the team describes Kava Swap as a cross-chain liquidity hub for all DeFi apps and financial services. In other words, the platform is a cross-chain Autonomous Market Making (AMM) Protocol. Even more, it leverages the Kava platform’s cross-chain bridges, DeFi infrastructure, and security.

Kava Swap aims to allow the aggregation of the capital. This is where they deploy it seamlessly across blockchain ecosystems, DeFi Apps, and Financial Services.

Based on the official medium blog, Kava Swap provides users a seamless way to swap between assets of different blockchains. Also, allow them to deploy their capital into market-making (MM) pools where they can earn attractive returns.

Further, the team added that each app on the Kava Platform is synergistic with the others. It means that Kava CDPs let users generate stablecoins. Even more, they can place these coins in the HARD money market to earn returns.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.