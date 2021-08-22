Zinari Finance has announced an Airdrop of 1B ZINA worth $300k – Africa’s fast-rising blockchain company, Zinari Finance has announced an Airdrop of one Billion Zinari Tokens (1,000,000,000 ZINA) worth over three hundred thousand dollars ($300,000) to be distributed in October 2021.

According to a statement by the community development manager, the Airdrop is meant to create awareness to the blockchain community of their remittance project and to accelerate the growth of the Zinari ecosystem.

What is Zinari Finance?

Zinari Finance is an African-founded enterprise blockchain company that enables startups to carry out seamless international payments, raise funding, and scale to a global audience. The company has so far launched its flagship token, Zinari (ZINA) a payments token that enables free and seamless cross-border remittances. The token is currently being traded on PancakeSwap, with plans to list on more exchanges ongoing.

According to one of the pioneers, most African importers and tech startups find it almost impossible to make international payments to employees, suppliers, and even investors outside their country.

Most existing platforms only allow freelancers to receive money from developed countries, but very few allow businesses to send it out. Zinari’s plan is to bridge the gap by using crypto routes to make outbound payments.

Initial DeFi Offering

Zinari Finance is currently organizing an IDO on CoinMarketcap in collaboration with DodoBSC. The aim of the IDO is to raise more liquidity for Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs).

Rate: 1BUSD = 20,000 ZINA

How to Participate in the Airdrop

To participate in the Zinari Airdrop, follow these instructions:

Interact with the official telegram bot Follow the Official Zinari Social Media Handles

