WAX (WAXP) price jumps over 127% after Binance Listing – WAX (WAXP), a layer-1 community for digital collectables and gaming jumped over 127% after it was listed on Binance earlier today according to data from coinmarketcap, it is currently trading at $0.41 and down -85.0% from its all-time high 3years ago.

WAX blockchain uses DPoS or Delegated Proof of Stake as a consensus mechanism. Additionally, it is also compatible with EOS.

Furthermore, WAX made a blockchain-based suite where dApps, native NFTs, and marketplaces are created. It has features that optimize the blockchain’s usage of e-commerce and promotes voting on guilds and proposals.

In addition, the tools present in WAX support the innovation of WAX Cloud Wallet, SSO, OAUTH and others like native RNG service and developer portal. Users will need to stake WAXP tokens to enter community assets like CPU, NET, RAM and then get access to dApps on the network.

More so, Binance mentioned that they will open trading for WAXP/BTC, WAXP/BNB, WAXP/BUSD, WAXP/USDT.

According to Binance, the WAXP listing fee is 0 BNB. Binance noted that “The withdrawal open time is an estimated time for users’ reference. Users can view the actual status on the withdrawal page.”

Additionally, the Binance team urges users to be cautious when trading. As the team mentioned, crypto trading is high market risk and they are making the best efforts to include high-quality coins. However, the team will not be responsible for users’ trading losses.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.