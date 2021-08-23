Thorstarter launchpad Launches First IDO for Skyrim Finance – Blockchain-based launchpad Thorstarter has just launched its very first decentralized exchange offering (IDO) for Skyrim Finance. The decentralized project for launching cryptocurrencies is also offering users a dual opportunity to participate in democratized governance.

Skyrim Finance is a Multichain Protocol focusing on fixed-rate and leveraged-yield DeFi products. The company is introducing structured products to DeFi and applying these instruments to a market with investors looking for customized risk-adjusted returns. Keeping note of the two mainstream types of yield farming investors present in the market currently, i.e. the ones looking for low risk and a fixed APY and those who want high leverage for higher yields in leveraged APY, Skyrim wants to build a product that fuses these two types together. In this sense, Skyrim Finance will be able to help investors of different profiles have the kinds of APY that suits their investment goals.

It also plans to build a robo-advisor that helps devise the right kind of risk-adjusted return, tailored to each investor’s risk preferences. To fund these initiatives it has already held a funding round that raised $2.1 million in May. Now, it will work with Thorstarter to launch its IDO.

Skyrim Finance is the first multichain decentralized structured finance marketplace, with the aim of building the robo-advisor of DeFi ecosystem,” said SkyrimFinance. “The objective of Skyrim Finance is to help investors of different profiles have risk-adjusted return through fixed-rate and leveraged-yield DeFi products.

Users are in for a treat as Thorstarter gives them the unique dual opportunity to take part in democratized governance through (a) voting on projects launching and project dividends and (b) retail token purchases that let them buy into launching projects’ IDO.

Thorstarter co-founder compound22 also added:

We are thrilled to be able to help the Skyrim Finance team access deep liquidity through Thorstarter’s IDO platform. We firmly believe that the THORChain ecosystem will be a perfect complement for investors on Skyrim Finance who are seeking a stronger, more diversified APY when investing in a multi-chain world.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.