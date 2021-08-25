ICPC Recruitment Portal 2021 Check Application Update [www.dcslrecruits.com] – ICPC has engaged the services of DCSL Corporate Services Limited to conduct a recruitment exercise on its behalf for the engagement of personnel into a few positions as approved by the government.

A Brief History about ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) is a Nigerian Agency that was established on 29 September 2000, with the mandate of receiving and investigating a report of corruption and enforce the correction of a corruption-prone system.

Also with the aim of eliminating corruption in the state, including fostering support to fight against corruption.

Hence, if you have an interest in joining the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission, try and read this post to the end.

To be shortlisted for the job and be involved in the final selection, you need to know the qualification and requirements for the application of ICPC form.

Therefore, in order to be shortlisted for ICPC recruitment 2021, you need to make your credentials ready and available for uploading on the recruitment portal.

Do you know the qualifications involved in applying for Independent Corrupt Practices Commission Recruitment 2021?

ICPC Recruitment 2021 General Requirements

Interested applicants for the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission recruitment form 2021, should have the following requirements;

A Bachelor or Master’s Degree in other relevant disciplines in the quantitative field Or Higher national diploma in relevant discipline in the quantitative field

Computer literacy and conversant with Microsoft office, Web Applications and the use of relevant applications for efficient delivery of service

Applicants should possess a certificate of origin

Birth certificate or age declaration certificate

National Identity card or any recognized/government-issued identity card

You must not be above 35 years of age.

You must be of good behaviour.

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in relation to the applied position from a recognized institution.

Any added certificate either postgraduate or professional certification will be of advantage.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.



West African School Certificate (WAEC) Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects.

All Candidates must have National Examination Council (NECO) with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including the English Language.)

National Diploma(ND) obtained from a recognized institution.

National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution.

Must be computer literate.

Procedure and Process for Application

Successful candidates will be shortlisted shortly after the application

The screening will be conducted in batches

Batch centres, examination/interview dates will be announced

It is advisable to have a good health record

You will get to know the ICPC salary scale range and payment only when employed

Successful candidates will be given full-time employment

How to Apply for ICPC Recruitment 2021

Follow the steps outlined hereunder to register for ICPC recruitment:

Visit the ICPC Portal 2021 at https://icpc.gov.ng/

Follow the instruction provided on the ICPC official website

Fill in your details and submit the application form

Print out your registration slip.

Mistake to Avoid While Applying for ICPC Recruitment

A lot of people fail in many applications not because they are not qualified, but because of numerous mistakes. So take note of the following:

Apply on time, do not wait for the deadline.

Do the application processes alone, don’t send anybody to avoid mistakes in your data

Keep yourself updated concerning the application

Make sure you supply all the necessary requirements

Then, take time to crosscheck your details before submission.

Candidates are to apply for one job position, Candidates who attempt to apply multiple times will have their application disqualified

The online application is free.

Independent Corrupt Practices Commission Shortlisted Candidates will be published shortly after the recruitment exercise.

Updates fo Shortlisted Applicant

If you’ve been shortlisted, then you’ve got your foot in the door. And it’s time for you to shine at the final stage – the interview.

However, when shortlisted:

Endeavour to get information about the company.

Also, ensure you have a clear vision. Try to figure out why you want the specific position. And how you would be a good fit. Also, go through your application.

Additionally, be interactive. It’s an interview, not an interrogation. There is much more to you than your resume.

The practice goes a long way. Thus, take mock interviews with your friends or practice speaking before a mirror.

It’s rare, but sometimes you do get an offer letter directly based on your application. You start planning the celebration, but remember some points before you go into that party mode: Get it in writing.

Also, go over the written offer in detail. And make sure all important details are mentioned and ask questions if you don’t understand anything. Such as work profile, start date, duration, and stipend, etc.

Send a thank-you letter to the employer, once you accept the offer.

Also, follow up with an e-mail confirming your start date and expressing your enthusiasm for your new role.

From the above, you must note that we are not partnering with these companies.

We are only making this information available, to help you get that your dream job. As such, as you apply, ensure to do more research about the company. GOOD LUCK.

