Uniswap Price Prediction – When Will UNI Price Hit $60 in 2021?: This Uniswap (UNI) Price Prediction 2021 article is based on technical analysis alone. Below, you will see the key metrics that we have taken into consideration upon coming up with our UNI price analysis and prediction.

Uniswap (UNI) continues to be one of the active cryptocurrencies in crypto space. As a matter of fact, the crypto is now one of the top 15 cryptos in CoinGecko in terms of market capitalization. Indeed, this is a performance level that could catch the attention of traders and investors globally.

Furthermore, the crypto recorded an over 55% growth rate in the past 30 days, an uptrend position. Today, UNI bounces back from its bearish dip last July 21 and trades at a high price of $26.1. For this reason, UNI has performed at an increased rate of 12% in the past 14 days. If this trend keeps on, UNI might create a new all-time high record in no time.

What is Uniswap (UNI)?

Uniswap is a famous decentralized trading system which is used in facilitating automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens. Moreover, Uniswap is an automated market maker (AMM) launched in November 2018, however, gained popularity this year and also increased in token trading.

Uniswap focuses on keeping the trading token automated and completely open to anyone who holds tokens. Even more, it improves the efficiency of trading vs that on traditional exchanges. More so, Uniswap develops more efficiency by solving the issue of liquidity with automated solutions, in avoiding the issues which plague the first decentralized exchanges.

In September 2020, Uniswap went a step further by developing and rewarding its own governance token, UNI, to past users of the protocol. Furthermore, this adds both profitability potential and the ability for users to shape its future, an attractive aspect of decentralized entities.

Now that we have answered the question “What is Uniswap?”, we can proceed to our Uniswap price analysis.

UNI Current Market Status

As of the time of writing this Uniswap price analysis, UNI trades at $26.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $417,784,345. The price of UNI has decreased by 7.79% in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, UNI has a current circulating supply of 66,752,415 UNI. Currently, the top cryptocurrency exchanges for UNI are Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, FTX, and Tokocrypto.

Now, let’s proceed to the next part of this UNI technical analysis 2021.

Uniswap (UNI) Price Analysis 2021

Currently, Uniswap holds the 11th place on CoinGecko. But will the latest upgrades, developments, and changes in the UNI blockchain help the cryptocurrency price to reach higher? Let’s proceed to the charts in this UNI price prediction article.

UNI/USDT chart showing Ascending Channel pattern (Source: TradingView)

The above chart shows the Ascending Channel pattern of UNI. This is a bullish pattern which is formed by joining higher highs and higher lows. Based on the graph above, Uniswap was able to defend its position well against the bears in the early days of the month.

In other words, UNI is gearing itself for a possible bullish rally in the days to come. If this happens, the crypto might go beyond its $31.51 resistance level and reach the bullish price of 45.33. Of course, this is most likely to happen if the bullish market continues to reside with Uniswap.

Conversely, if the bulls turn against the crypto, the price of UNI might fall. In short, UNI might break out from its uptrend position and nosedive to a bearish price of $20.56 to $13.9. Indeed, this price level is not a good picture in the eyes of the investors.

UNI/USDT Relative Strength Index (Source: TradingView)

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to 50.42, which means that UNI is neither overbought nor oversold. Hence, this may lead to a price reversal at any given time.

Therefore, traders must trade crypto carefully and must not be affected by the market hype. Keeping all this in mind, traders can be aware and move away from unexpected losses due to the crypto market’s wild swings.

Let us also look at the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of UNI.

UNI 30-day SMA and 50-day EMA (Source: TradingView)

Since the start of 2021, UNI’s price has seen many bullish moves which are higher than the previous one. More so, these are followed by fluctuations, consolidation, and corrections right away. Taking this into consideration, UNI has a competitive market until the end of 2021.

Uniswap (UNI) Price Prediction 2021

The chart below shows that Uniswap has performed great over the past few days. Moreover, the UNI price is over 15% in the last 7 days. If this trend continues, UNI might run along with the bulls, overtaking its $45.3 resistance level and climb higher.

UNI/USDT Price Chart (Source: TradingView)

Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the bears might take over and dethrone UNI from its uptrend position. In simpler terms, the price of UNI might plummet to almost $13.91, a bearish signal.

Meanwhile, our long-term UNI price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a high possibility of surpassing its current all-time-high (ATH) at about $44.97 this year. However, that will only happen if it breaks many previous psychological resistances.

Uniswap (UNI) Price Prediction 2022

If this bullish trend continues, Uniswap will reach $70 by the end of 2022. Moreover, the first half of 2022 is going to show fast growth, up to $75. Then this rise will slow down, but no major falls are expected. With upcoming, partnerships, and developments reaching $70 is quite optimistic in the price point of view but undoubtedly feasible for the near future.

Uniswap (UNI) Price Prediction 2023

The price of Uniswap can move even great heights, however reaching $85. Moreover, this is possible only if the market maintains its bullish trend. In addition, only if the cryptocurrency Uniswap breaks past the psychological resistance level.

Uniswap (UNI) Price Prediction 2024

As per the latest upgrades, developments, Uniswap price prediction, and new project forecasts of the platform. Moreover, this might boost the price of Uniswap in the crypto market, and it will be the best investment as the price can spike and reach around $95.

Uniswap (UNI) Price Prediction 2025

In the next four years, Uniswap prices could race up to $120. However, reaching this level could not be so difficult for Uniswap as additional medium, short-term, and long-term price targets could be found to purchase or sell orders. This indicates that Uniswap has a high possibility of reaching a new ATH soon in the next five years as per the prediction.

Conclusion

Uniswap has a bright future ahead of it in 2021. With the ongoing developments happening within the UNI ecosystem, as well as in the overall crypto market, we may see UNI reach new heights.

Bullish UNI price prediction 2021 is $45.3. As said above, it may even reach $60 if investors have decided that UNI is a good investment in 2021, along with mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

FAQ

Is Uniswap going to crash? UNI swap can prevent its price decline if the investors and traders continue to trust the platform. For this reason, UNI bullish escapade can still continue without the fear of major price decline. Is Uni a good investment? UNI is one of the most active digital assets in the crypto world. As a matter of fact, UNI is one of the top 15 crypto in CoinGecko in terms of market cap. Does Bitcoin affect the price of UNI? Bitcoin has its own technology and market strategy not related or connected to UNI. As a result, no evidence can prove that BTC affects the market price UNI. How to buy UNI Coins? Users can obtain UNI coins by purchasing them from cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, or OKEx. Will UNI surpass its current ATH? UNI is a good investment in 2021. Moreover, UNI has a high possibility of surpassing its current ATH at about $44.97 this year. Can UNI reach $60 soon? Yes, it’s very much possible that UNI might reach $60 in the near future as per the current bullish trend. What will be the Uniswap price by 2022? Uniswap (UNI) price is expected to reach $70 by 2022. What will be the Uniswap price by 2023? Uniswap (UNI) price is expected to reach $85 by 2023. What will be the Uniswap price by 2024? Uniswap (UNI) price is expected to reach $95 by 2024. What will be the Uniswap price by 2025? Uniswap (UNI) price is expected to reach $120 by 2025.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.