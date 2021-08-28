Nigeria Customs Recruitment 2021 Form, Portal | Vacancy.Customs.Gov.Ng – Nigeria customs recruitment for 2021 has just begun. In this article, we’ll provide with all the basic application requirements and a guide to help you complete the application form online – Apply here!

Almost every year, the official job application portal of the Nigeria Customs is opened for interested candidates to apply.

For this year’s application, Sanusi Umar who is the acting Deputy Controller General of the NCS made the announcement on behalf of Col. Ali.

On declaring the portal open, he urged interested candidates to be aware of the presence of fraudsters who operate illegal portals and sites aimed at defrauding unsuspecting victims.

Furthermore, on visiting the official application portal you’ll be greeted by the message: “SCAM ALERT: This application process is ABSOLUTELY FREE. NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE will NEVER request any form of payment from applicants. All applicants will undergo a fair recruitment process.”

Sanusi Umar also noted that the recruitment will be conducted to fill 800 vacancies in the Support Staff for Superintendent Cadre category, while the 2,400 vacancies will go for Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant Cadre in the General Duty category, making a total of 3,200 new recruits into the Nigeria Customs Service.

How to apply for Nigeria Customs Service recruitment 2021:

Step 1. Visit the official portal of the Nigeria Customs Service using https://vacancy.customs.gov.ng/. You can click on the link or type it on your browser.

Step 2. Select the position you wish to apply for:

There are basically three options available: Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre and Assistant Cadre.

Step 3. After reading the general & Specific requirements to know if you meet up, click on ‘Apply for this job’.

Step 4. Complete the Account Creation form and click on ‘Create Account’.

Step 5. Visit your email address and click on the verification link. After which, you’ll be redirected to the official login page.

Step 6. Login to your account using https://vacancy.customs.gov.ng/login.php

You must provide your username and password and, afterward, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Thereafter, proceed to filling the remaining application forms to complete your application for a vacancy in the Nigeria Customs Service.

FAQs on Nigeria Customs Service 2021 recruitment:

When was the portal opened for registration?

The portal was opened at exactly 12:00 am on Wednesday, 27 of April, 2021.

How long is registration scheduled to last?

According to the Deputy Controller General, Sanusi Umar, the registration will last for exactly 3 weeks. If we are to go by that, then the closing date on the midnight of May 7.

We strongly advise that you apply as soon as possible. Delaying your application in hope for an extension is extremely risky.

How many times can I apply?

NCS permits only one application per candidate. Applying than once or for more than one vacancy / position is a criminal offense and is punishable by a jail term.