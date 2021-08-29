How to collect federal government N20,000 Cash Transfer – The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N5000 to over 1millioin indigents across the country – Submit CV here!
The disbursement came following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately to beneficiaries.
The disbursement was done on Wednesday in Kwali Central Area Council of FCT by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.
The Minister disbursed N20,000 as payment for four months to over 190 beneficiaries at the payment point in Kwali.
The beneficiaries were handed their stipends after their payment cards were verified and scanned by government-approved mobile money operators.
Speaking during the disbursement, the minister said: “The exercise commenced about five years ago and it is geared towards supporting the poor and vulnerable households of our society.
“We give them monthly stipends of N5000 every month and now that we have these restrictions, Mr. President has directed that we give them two months advance payment and we are here today to carry out that directive of paying the two months advance payment.”
On the number of beneficiaries, Farouq said: “We have over a million people across the country. For the FCT and this particular area Council, we are giving about 5000 households in this area.”
How to collect federal government N Cash TransferOn how the beneficiaries were identified, she said: “It is a very long process and many people like religious leaders, community leaders, and different groups all came together to identify the poorest and vulnerable households in their community.”
On the claim that the beneficiaries were members of a particular political party, she said: “It is untrue and you can confirm from the beneficiaries of the process of selection.”
Also speaking, the National Programme Coordinator for the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Dr. Temitope Sinkaiye said the additional 1million beneficiaries would be added to the programme before the end of the year.
Explaining how the programme works and how it has impacted beneficiaries, Sinkaiye said: “The process of identification is a long process that involves community members themselves identifying those who are poor and vulnerable in their sight. So, the team moves from community to community and the community members determine what poverty means in their village and those who fall within their definition of poverty.
“Here, we are not talking about book or academic definition, we are talking of community members themselves deciding what poverty means and then identify people who by their perception fall into the category and then we collect the names from the community.”
On the impact of the cash, she said: “It has improved their livelihoods because they are now able to send their children to schools, they can feed with a better diet, they can attend clinics and for some communities where water is their problem, they have dug wells and renovated health centres. Some communities have also put up a classroom for their children because the children used to go to neighbouring communities to access education.
“Beyond the money, this programme also trains them on how to be self-sustaining, how to take care of their hygiene, we teach them on nutrition, environmental sanitation, and others. So, it is a full package for the households.”
On the number of people that have benefitted from the programme, she said: 'The number of people currently on our register is 1.2million and we are going to enroll into the programme, another 1million for this year."
pls am interested but it be from 10k
And when you register you will be required to get a number of referrals before you get the money. So why say that it takes 45 minutes which you know is a lie?
Greetings Everyone……..
i am Mr. Roland Felix from the great Illuminati brotherhood, i am here to speak my mind because i am very angry because we heard that so many people are using our names and pictures to take money from you people so we are very angry because of that and also we are looking for those people who are scammers and we have 20 of them now in our custody and we are still looking for more so if you have any of them please give us their details so that they can be punished and also you people should beware of all post about Illuminati they are all fake….
BEWARE! BEWARE!! BEWARE!!!
if you are willing to join the great Illuminati brotherhood contact me on whatsApp +2349056530308 or Email me on [email protected] for instant initiation…………
hello friends i am so happy for my life today for join the brother hood ,where you can become rich famous and popular and your life story we be change totally ,i am FROM Jamaica but base in united state now . I am here to let the word no how i on how I join the great real brotherhood Illuminati and my life story was change immediately to famous . I was very poor no job and I have no money to even feed and take care of my family, I was confuse in life I don’t know what to do I try all my possible best to get money and famous but no one work out for me each day I share tears, I was just looking out my family no money to take care of them until one day I decided to join the great Illuminati , by a old friend of my who is in united kingdom, and i never believe what they said because of my poverty in my life level at that time,and i decided to give them a try by contacting them through their email address my friend give to me ,which is: ([email protected]) or WhatsApp + 1 (917) 336 2320 all what they said, started happening just like a dream to me first i was given 2 million usd as my first benefit that i receive , with my powerful mirror that i use to control wealth,and 30,000 usd as monthly salary ever month .The great brother hood, really change my story totally for good . through the Illuminati I was able to become rich and famous in my life. My dear love ones,today me and my family and my wife are living happily and I am the most happiest man on earth today .and after one year i was order to go to any country in the world , Here is the opportunity for you to join the Illuminati and become rich and famous in life and like you want ,and most importantly, living a life you wish yourself and that your lovely family there is no evil on it is just for ,riches famous ,power and happiness,and there is no blood share ,.Contact Our Supreme agent Leader in united state if you want to join and become rich famous or powerful in life email ([email protected])or WhatsApp number +1(917) 336 2320 to join totally free
Yes, there is a social register compiled by each state: it is called Single Register (SR), to capture the Social Safety Net and targeting the poorest of poor and the vulnerable.
The compilation started not less than seven years ago through the method described by the minister: the communities know themselves.
The SR is kept in the state and a copy with the World Bank: this explains why world bank social intervention projects don’t make noise about recruitment of beneficiaries, they go direct to the register and mine by their criteria.
The States know: that is the reason States are not complaining particularly States that are not controlled by the ruling party.
Visit your state government Secretariat and find out about the social register called ‘Single Register’ for the poor and vulnerable.
I am yet to understand the sharing formular used in giving out this funds. I have not heard of this in south, east nor west, is it only in the north or am i not getting the full information on this? Please who have collected money from the south, west or easy?
Nigeria claims to be the giant of Africa yet, our leaders don’t show it. After all the tax being paid by workers, they segregate them to pay stipends to the poor. Can’t the government care for the poor?
Social investment is not a covid 19 matter at all, the social registry has been in existence. I was speaking with the SA on social investment,yesterday and He educated me on the long process in mining names for the social register.
World Bank, CBN, religious body etc are part of the process of selecting the eligible names for the social register.
Let’s hope for the best and Remember WE are Nigeria
Not looking good neither.
LAVITA investments or package by Elizabeth Tina and Osunsade Grace Yewande both on this platform and Facebook is a Scam pls dont fall for it.
I wonder why south south people can’t be the first to collect this funds. We produce the money from oil and some others are benefitting before us. Scamming us abi
The scam details 1388650214 bashiru Lukmon adeniyi access bank
Lavita investment is a pure scam but this lavita to go kill una
It will go a long way in assisting the recipients. But we need to know that the need for the palliative has gone beyond the vulnerable as selected.
By now the govt should have stepped it up to reach others in need. For instance, I resigned as a private school teacher in November 2019 to go into Agric. With the little I had I leased land somewhere in Epe LGA and started clearing to plant plantain while using a part of it for vegetables and waiting for the rains to plant plantain. Then this covic-19 issue came up. I can’t go to farm due to the lockdown as I live close to Ikorodu which is far from the farm. I have used up all d money set aside for the project to feed myself and my family. Where do I begin from. Even if the lockdown is over todayI can’t transport myself to the farm as I don’t have any cash left. I am watching my only source of income going down the drain. Yet govt is only focusing on the vulnerable that were selected long ago. The Govt should extend the help beyond the vulnerable as the pandemic has made more people to become vulnerable.
Stop this scam investment you called investment. Repent or else you will go hell.
Is Hugh time u pple we stop all this childish behaviour fake news…fake promise's and fake uploaded photo pls u pple should stop all this…. Let us accept this hunger viruse no provision for the citizens and still yet u pple said we should stay indoor and die for hunger mean while ur family's are happy and the all living fine.
Lavita is fraud
A Federal programme has been ongoing for five years now and no state in Eastern part has been touched. After this some people will still say one Nigeria. The last time I checked poorest states in this country, Abuja is not one of them. Honourable minister, tell us the states that you have 1.2million people on FG payroll for the past five years. Our God is watching you people that call yourselves our leaders.
Nigeria has never been one and from all that have been happening, it will never be one in the near future. So let’s stop deceiving ourselves please.
May your forever generation die from this covid19.
I have never heard of anyone qthat has benefited. AUDIO SUPPORT
Government has been paying this lazy People 5k for 5 years now. Ndi Boko haram. Corona virus is coming for all the wicked Northerners.
We cannot deal with our corrupt politicians but Corona virus can. Also, I am happy corona is swallowing people in Kano. I pray it kills all the northerners, na them be Boko haram, na dem be extremists, na them be beggers, na still dem dey sell dollars. Northerners want to populate Nigeria but Corona virus is their remedy. The president has been giving them 5k every month for 5 years now, God almighty will punish Buhari and he shall die a gruesome death.
*COVID-19/LOCKDOWN– The Great Lesson!*
If there is one significant LESSON to pick or learn from this COV GCCID-19 and especially the LOCKDOWN, It is RETIREMENT plan And Your children Educational plan!.
The Lockdown paints or painted a picture of how Retirement Age/Period would look or feel like. COVID-19/The Lockdown has no respect for your BILLS/Expenses (you keep spending everyday). You have been locked in. You cannot go to work to make more/additional money. Same way Retirement or Retirement Age/period will not have regard for your BILLS. You will be at home. You cannot go to work because you are old and retired. You cannot look for a (new) JOB because your bones are weak. But, your health bills, feeding bills, rent bills, etc will keep visiting and you must welcome and entertain them, otherwise you are looking for trouble.
Start planning your Retirement Savings plan and your children Educational plan now.
Plan your Retirement now, secure your children Educational future now , whatever your children give you will just be an ADDITION during your old age.
REGRET is what is common with the Senior Citizens (those who have worked and retired/Old people). Go ask them, they will tell you they regret not having or starting EARLY on Retirement Plan. Don’t make the mistakes others have made. Don’t allow your life to be a WARNING to others. Rather, let your life be an EXAMPLE for others .
Sometimes, these senior citizens are required to go through rigorous pension screening.
Sometimes, some of them collapsed while on the queue going through the process of collecting their pension. Some even slumped and died in the process.
The good way to go is to plan well and retire well. (don’t wait until 5O or 55). The better way is to start planning now. And the best way is to take Action NOW!
START NOW!
It is never too EARLY or too LATE to start saving . because it is often said, “the earlier, the better”. Start saving, get or open a separate ”Retirement Account”, your children Educational plan too and be disciplined with it. Start saving now, FBN INSURANCE gat you covered.
Let’s take PRECAUTIONS, stay SAFE & POSITIVE.
FBN INSURANCE IS THERE FOR YOU!
For more information, please call +2347036204359
Goodday my fellow people on here and there,please this kind of situation has gotten to the extent where I think of doing something wrong to myself but something just came up to my mind that I should ask and I shall receive. Although I’m not expert in doing this because I myself used to be a shareful giver until this sudden virus and have been unable to make a penny for weeks and all the spaghetti I bought to the house have been eaten by me and my little brother that’s living with me. I only need just 1k to survive for 2 days and after that I will go out there and do something else… please who have a good heart should be a help mate for me.. here is my information 0163389500 GTB OLUWASEUN SODIQ, 1k is a penny but it can a life pleases. I used to be a shareful giver and I believe that my God is liveth…
Dr Temitope, 1 million out of 197 million Nigeria is the only yuo consider vulnerable? 36 states in Nigeria how many are vulnerable in Ondo, Lagos or in Ogun. This money have on five years no state in the south West have ever received one kobo. Are will one Nigeria or the people over there better than the rest. You are there, open your eyes while your people are enslaved, treated second citizen, God will judge.
I wonder the poor quality of education and training our Nigerian journalist have turned to. Is it that the corruption and poverty is also not making them read the headlines of their so called fake news to people. Please the editorial team need s to be sanctioned for this poor write up starting from the topic. Thank you.
The government is insisting on cashless,yet paying in cash. For proper accountability and security,pay into bank accounts only.All payments must be via bank transfers only .with zero naira you can open bank account. Double standard.
My fellow Nigerians make una tear race, they are scammers like their predecessors. 1) In their introduction they say they have their head quarter in an unmentioned place. 2) They are not like MMM that u pay direct to them within 45mins they triple d amount u send to them & send double potion to you. My people is it possible that one makes such m profit under 45mins granted that it is possible what of if they loose?. 3) when Tina spoke, she said once u register u will be marged with somebody that u will pay money to under 45 to 1hr, & some body will also be merge with u that will pay u, tell me is it still not the same procedure with MMM. Bros we don Wise up, if poverty or greed carry u go register with d little money wey u go use manage for this lockdown na you sabi, u are on your own.
No consideration for the elderly at all neither do we get anything in on.when was data collected
You have really done well no problem. Just ensure that you will gather this same group of poor Nigerians where you know them to vote for you simple. You should have empowered these people if you knew about them . Our votes will go along way this time .
If you know what is good for you, I don't ever click on this so called https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810 of Lavita Investment! They will dupe you of your hard earned money and hack your social media accounts beyond redemption!
Elizabeth Tina May Allah strike you dead!
Elizabeth Tina May Allah strike you dead!
This is the most misleading news of the year. The post was captured wrongly just because you want traffic to your site? Shame on you Gabriel for poor journalism.
Our government is just being wicked I see no rocket science in using our BVN to locate us we Nigerians you people are just saying all these for the world to see but we are dying of hunger and starvation in Nigeria the world should help us we are dying in Hunger and starvation
APC led government should enjoy their money when offer last…none of you guys will taste power again even if we’ve died before next election Nigerians now know where we belong to No amount of money can buy us again..
This disbursement is not for people with less than 5k in their bank account nation wide?
Why selective payment?
You people in charge of this disbursement should fear God and
I know that the accurate method of disbursement can never be sighted here in Nigeria because 80% do not have BVN,our community leaders are nothing to write home about,religious leaders will have to identify the list of people sent to him,our database is disgracing,the ruling political party members in each area will be considered worthy e.t.c Therefore, keep the money.God Judge us all.
I don’t even understand, they keep playing politics with everything in this country.
It’s not fair.
Rubbish people, you guys will down the drain like your oga has gone….
This is just a joke! So even, with their intellectual pedigree, they still rely on the communities to define what poverty means. They should do their research or monitoring of these communities to find out how many people eventually get these money and what is the spread. Our leaders are too lazy. Walahi!!
This our leaders are just too stupid for saying this rubbish, They will still have problems in their lives that they will unable to solve.
This our leaders are just too stupid for saying this rubbish, They will still have problem in their lives that they will unable to solve.
This our leaders are just too stupid for saying this rubbish, They will still have problem in their that they will unable to solve.
Nigerians have been cheated as still being cheated by the so called leaders who lie to our faces and still have the guts to confront us without shame. So, from this N20000, a family has been able to feed and send kids to school. How? N20000 is what she would have given to her youngest child (maybe 10 years old) for ice cream and she’s giving to a family to sustain themselves. God is really patient!
You are planning to start a war in this country if you continue to treat the people like animals by the time the whole cities become war zone and you re not able to control it then you will all run for your lives the soilders family you want to send for peace keeping you are suffering their family and they not human beings very selfish government no love for it’s people only for the money God will punish you all for suffering the whole Nigerians You will die one day let me see if you can take that money to heaven
Exactly what is the “condition” upon which this monthly N5,000 is being made. For a transfer to qualify as “conditional” the exact consideration must be well defined. For example, “we give you this money monthly so that you can release your girl child or son to go to school”. For as long as the beneficiary fulfills that condition the cash is transferred. If the beneficiary fails to fulfill the condition, the transfered is stopped. The Minister does not seem to be following this cardinal rule of Conditional Cash Transfers whose objective is to ensure that in the long run the beneficiary can fend for himself or herself without the transfer. The approach of this Nigerian Conditional Cash Transfer does not elicit any commitment from the beneficiary to work towards an empowered status in the near future. It is very much a kind of poverty reinforcing free giving. Very inefficient, very ineffective and very economically disempowering of the poor and vulnerable individual.
Talking trash
Explain how our money is invested
Scam
Am interested. This my phone number here, 08166563212
Thieves!!!
I would like to register
Pls let the minister and the cbn pay Nigerians what our dear and the best African Leader has ordered(PMB),#20,000 to each person through bvn is not too much..it wont take 15mins if the apex bank is involved.pls be fast before Nigerians return to the dust by #HUNGERVIRUS…NOTE:Good Nigerians,pls the VIRUS IS REAL,and by obeying every govt laydown rules is the way out…pls STAY SAVE…#adebiyiandrew cares.09042764318
Isn’t it funny, if it’s to pay light bill PHCN knows the way to everyone’s doorstep to issue bill, the NCDC has every Nigerian mobile number to send messages about Corona virus, but to pay stimulus funds to Nigerians as claimed by our currupt govt becomes a big issue when after the donation from wealthy Nigerians.
They took all the resources including all the rice custom ceased from lagosians in particular to share to Northerners. Biase govt!
I wi blame the western Nigerian leaders (Yorubas) who coz of greed trusted the future of Nigeria into the hands of the Fulanis.( Who are the Fulanis? Those cattle rearers, normadic farmers occupying land mass in virtually all 36states going about with cattle seeking for greener pastures e.g Fulanis in alaba_rago, and other parts of the country even in the east and middlebelt,the herdsmen you hear about are Fulani normads including your so-called President is a ringleader of the normads, they all make up the normadic population). To our Yoruba leaders na only mouth(elenu) and book warmers ona be with zero sense of dominating/being at the top. A perfect example of A-students in this case serving F-students. Yet greed&corruption ona be no.1(ogbongé). sotay ona sell we country give outsiders to come rule us. Now every promises we’ve ever heard is being giving to selected Northerners(fulanis,the false beggers) who claimed to be the less privilege, are they not the ones buying our dollars, how many of them donate for Nigerian purse? This country is a pluralistic society,the best thing there can ever be is to peacefully split Nigeria into equal halves. We can never be United until the country is divided this time base on religion not language.
All you have said is nothing but the truth , America sharing all citizens money poor or rich so why Nigeria own different? Reason because those 1 .2 million they are talking about that they already shared money to is them now they want to add more 1 million of new them because I don’t think we are 2.2 million person for them to be happy that they going to add more 1 million people in there stolen money before end of this year , Nigeria government should be ashamed of there self because they are nothing but failed government.
Chei… I really wish we had upgraded security agencies that can track IP address and arrest these thieves. Just know that your days are numbered.
Nature has a way of purging itself.
Nature has a way of purging itself.
You people should stop this na
We have been receiving fake promises from our so called leaders but up till now, we have not seen anything
You people should help us we you are leading
You promised that we should expect money in our account but now nothing happened.
May God Help Us in this country
This is so abnormal! Without mincing words, your definition of vulnerable & Poverty is strictly/generally unacceptable.Going by your definition, such disbursement is biased,unfair, sectional & regional in Outlook.
The minister speaking that “The exercise commenced about five years ago and it is geared towards supporting the poor and vulnerable households of our society. Is a fake and deceiving statement, if not for the crisis I have never heard of it or it is peculiar to northern parts alone
Can’t you post your comments without referring to North? This stereotyping must stop if this country should get it right. It is an open secret that 99% of of the cyber crime and other fraudulent manifestations come from the other part of the divide including international dimensions which continue to give us bad image. Y
Can’t you post your comments without referring to North? This stereotyping must stop if this country should get it right. It is an open secret that 99% of of the cyber crime and other fraudulent manifestations come from the other part of the divide including international dimensions which continue to give us bad image.
Idiot whose your brothers and sisters….foolish people.
Miss Elizabeth are u sure ur ok, for real u need your head examined honestly. We are here looking for means to receive financial assistance from the government u are advertising how you to defraud people. May covid with it's full strength locate you wherever you are. Animals in human form..
This so called LAVITA INVESTMENT is a big SCAM. You people are working on the vulnerability and greed of Nigerians to dupe them. Members of public are hereby warned to be wary of these thieves. Stay away from them.
Where is your office situated?
Y ask for office when it's clear it's a scam….you only inviting trouble
So after what mmm and the like did to Nigerians, they have not yet learnt anything. I pray we have sence.
Fruadulant thieves….you have no shame.
You thieves and shameless fraudsters, these people ripped me off last week, I had to contact the so called company and they said they have noooooo Representatives. You trade yourself.
Before you know they will tell you to pay management fee after your investment.
Kama will soon catch up with you.
All of you in that scheme.