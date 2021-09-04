POLY, BCHA, and XYO Goes Bullish, BTC and ETH Set a New highs – Several altcoins including POLY, BCHA, and XYO are on a bullish price momentum momentarily in the altcoin market. Notably, this surge in price came right after the leading cryptos Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded a new high of $51,000, and $4,000 respectively on Sept 3.

Moreover, the sudden increase in the altcoins price has not given any signal showing that it will soon slowdown in the altcoin market. Alongside this, several other altcoins also surged up to more than 30% on Friday.

To highlight, Polymath (POLY), Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), and XYO Network were the altcoins that performed best in the past 24-hours. Coincidentally, POLY price surges as its Polymesh mainnet launch is speedily approaching.

According to TradingView, the POLY price eventually rallied 56% to an intraday high of $0.54 on September 3. Polymath rallied 56% after it recorded a low price of $0.345 on Sept 1. Also, its 24hr trading volume suddenly increased by 2,040% during that time.

On the other hand, Bitcoin Cash ABC has also been renamed eCash (XEC). However, following the BCHA official rebranding to eCash, the event also added a token valuation that pushed BCHA’s current supply from 21 million to over 21 trillion.

Furthermore, on September 1, the XYO Network increased to a high of 77 within just seven hours following a 285% price increase the next day. The XYO Network achieved this success after its community gained visibility exposure on Sept 1.

