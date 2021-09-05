Star Atlas Launches Next-Gen Solana NFTs – Recently, Start Atlas announced the Galactic Asset Offering that includes next generation Solana NFTs. In a tweet this Friday, Star Atlas shares its beginning date on September 7, 2021.

🎇 Announcing the Galactic Asset Offering! 🎇 Prepare for next-gen @Solana NFTs: 🚀 @UnrealEngine 5 AAA-grade quality

💥 In-metaverse assets with play-to-earn utility

🪐 Ships with galactic flight capability & more! Begins Sept. 7, 2021 at https://t.co/bVfyBDbotX! 💥 pic.twitter.com/z4mdVLHPCs — Star Atlas (@staratlas) September 3, 2021

According to Star Atlas, ships with galactic flight capability are available in the Start Atlas marketplace. Some of the ships are Black Sun, Calico Guardian, White Hot, Streamcatcher, and many more.

In addition, the NFT ships are in Unreal Engine 5 AAA-grade quality. Unreal Engine is the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool. Through this integration, Star Atlas NFTs is expected to attract more audiences. The game utilizes Unreal Engine 5, allowing for virtual worlds that are real-time and of cinematic quality.

Note that Star Atlas is a massive multiplayer online game that takes place in a virtual gaming world. The plot of Star Atlas takes place in 2620, where three major factions have emerged and are competing for resources and control: humankind, a consortium of alien races and sentient androids.

Players can use the ATLAS token as in-game currency to purchase assets. Now, players can also buy NFTs using ATLAS on the marketplace that will function as ships and other in-game equipment.

In turn, as ATLAS token holders are integrated into the Serum DEX, they will have the choice to either provide liquidity, or sell and buy their token holdings.

As of writing, ATLAS is trading at $0.232678 with a 24-hour trading volume of $151,869,841. According to coinmarketcap, it is down by 12.05% in the last 24 hours.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.