Bitcoin Hits Resistance above the $52K Handle as Crypto Economy Climbs 3.5% – Digital asset markets are in the green today and many crypto assets have seen single to double-digit gains during the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the entire crypto-economy of 10,000+ cryptos in existence is around $2.45 trillion on Monday. Bitcoin (BTC) has gained more than 3.5% today and 6.3% during the last seven days. On Monday morning (EST), BTC surpassed the $52K zone reaching $52,230 per unit. Many assume BTC’s next few months will be bullish and a pending golden cross chart signal indicates this may be the case.

Bitcoin (BTC) tapped a high of $52,230 on Monday, but has since regressed back to the $51K range.

Basically, when the short-term moving average jumps over the long-term moving average and starts moving northbound, traders call it a golden cross and assume an upward trend is coming. “On Friday, BTC broke through the resistance of $50,500, paused for the weekend, and exceeded $51,500 on Monday, where it is now struggling to hold on,” Fxpro senior financial analyst Alex Kuptsikevich told Bitcoin.com News.

“Actually, Bitcoin has been trading above $50,000 since last week as the bulls managed to keep the rate above the 200-day moving average. In light of this, the price of ‘over fifty’ has become quite common over the past few days,” Kuptsikevich added. The analyst further stressed:

Anchoring above this mark will open the way to $60,000 and may become a catalyst for a fully-fledged reversal of the crypto market.

Ethereum Closing in on All-Time Highs, Myriad of Other Cryptos See Double-Digit Gains

Meanwhile, ethereum (ETH) is only up 0.3% today but over the last week, ether has gained 22.2%. ETH hit a high above the $4K handle on September 1, but has been below that region since then. Simon Peters, Etoro’s crypto-asset analyst, says ether is headed toward all-time price highs.

“Ether is closing in on all-time highs while bitcoin has reached above $50,000 for the first time since mid-May,” Peters said. “ETH surged in the last week, coming close to breaching the $4,000 level. The crypto asset began the week below $3,200 but rose quickly through the week, reaching $3,981 by Friday. Over the weekend gains have flattened but remain trading in this range,” he added. The Etoro crypto analyst continued:

A confluence of factors is contributing to the rising price of ETH. ETH burning, staking, gas fees, transactions, and locked away tokens on defi are all working in concert to support price levels. BTC meanwhile has hit above $50,000 for the first time since mid-May. The crypto asset started the week with falls to below $47,000 before rallying midweek above $50,000. In early trading today BTC has surged again, closing in on $52,000.

As bitcoin and ethereum have seen some gains and of course attention, a number of other crypto-assets have seen better returns over the last 24 hours. Coins like quant, omg network, filecoin, ftx token, fantom, qtum, chainlink, mdex, bitcoin cash, and EOS have all seen double-digit 24-hour gains.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.