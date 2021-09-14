Microstrategy Continues to Grow Bitcoin Stash – The pro-bitcoin software company Microstrategy announced Monday that it has purchased more bitcoins. CEO Michael Saylor tweeted:

Microstrategy has purchased an additional 5,050 bitcoins for ~$242.9 million in cash at an average price of ~$48,099 per bitcoin. As of 9/12/21 we hodl ~114,042 bitcoins acquired for ~$3.16 billion at an average price of ~$27,713 per bitcoin.

The company also informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about its bitcoin purchase Monday. The filing states that in the third quarter Microstrategy “purchased approximately 8,957 bitcoins for approximately $419.9 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $46,875 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.”

The 8,957 BTC figure includes the 3,907 BTC purchase that was announced in August.

Last week, Saylor revealed that his company avoided “a multi-billion dollar mistake” by choosing to invest in bitcoin instead of gold.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.