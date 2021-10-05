Esports Organization TSM FTX Partners With Solana and Serum-Powered NFT Game Aurory – During the first week of June, FTX Trading Limited, revealed the crypto company inked a naming rights deal with the U.S. professional esports organization TSM for $210 million. The announcement said that the crypto firm would rename the esports organization “TSM FTX,” and the two companies would collaborate in a multi-year partnership arrangement.

On Friday, TSM FTX explained the company is launching the organization’s first-ever NFT collection. The NFTs were crafted by aurory.io. The Aurory game is similar to the blockchain-powered game Axie Infinity but leverages the Solana blockchain and Serum, a decentralized exchange (dex) built on Solana.

“Aurory is a JRPG computer game where people will evolve in a rich and diverse universe,” the game’s website details. “In this world, you will discover Antik and Cryptos, two different areas and biomes. You will meet several NPCs and the mystical creatures that are living in this world, called Nefties. Throughout your journey, you will own Nefties and use them to fight in awesome battles.”

TSM FTX Drops 4 NFT ‘Aurorians’

TSM FTX dropped four individual NFTs dubbed “Aurorians” and each one is wearing TSM merchandise like the 2017 LCS-winning jersey. There’s also a new 2021 version that features the TSM FTX logo, the announcement details.

“These exclusive avatars have multiple functions both in and out of the game,” TSM FTX explains. “Including acting as a player’s visual identity, allowing owners early access to play future game modes before they are made public, exclusive access to special modes and rewards, and much more.”

TSM FTX fans can also enter to win one of the exclusive NFT avatars and the firm says the remainder of the tokens will be auctioned at a later date. Concluding, TSM FTX says that the blockchain game Aurory aligns with TSM FTX’s “vision for the future.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.