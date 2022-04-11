JAMB releases 2022 UTME mock results [How to check online free] – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on April 9 – Check here!

JAMB made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar, on Monday in Abuja.

“Consequently, candidates who sat for the examination are to visit www.jamb.gov.ng and click on ‘2022 Mock Result Checking’ and input their UTME registration number to access their results,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no less than 175, 000 candidates sat for the examination at JAMB’s 757 centres nationwide.

Mr Oloyede spoke in Abuja on Monday during the commissioning of the N230million Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of JAMB.

There will be No extension for 2021 UTME

The 2021 UTME and DE registrations exercises started on January 13 and will end on February 17 across the country.

The UTME examination will be held between March 14 and April 4.

Mr Oloyede said over 1.9 million candidates registered for the UTME examination, while ‘200,000 registered for direct entry’.

He said there will be no extension of registration for the examination.

“We have been saying it since the first day of registration that there will not be an extension,” he said.

Commissioning the CAPS, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said it was introduced to ensure due process and discipline in the admission process in Nigeria.

How To Check JAMB Mock Result

Visit the JAMB portal at jamb.org.ng

Locate UTME 2021 MOCK Exam Result (or similar).

Click on it, space to input your JAMB registration Number will appear, input your JAMB Registration Number

Finally, click on Check Mock Result to view your JAMB Mock result.

Your UTME Mock Result should appear. Please don’t forget that the UTME mock examination was prepared to test the readiness of candidates for the main exam. For candidates who made poor result, your result shouldn’t discourage you. And for those that made a good UTME Mock score, then you deserve congratulations from us but don’t relax as it’s not yet over!

See below screenshot of some of the results as sighted by our reporter:

