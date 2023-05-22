Hotbit Shutdown Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto Community

In an unexpected move, the popular cryptocurrency exchange Hotbit announced on May 22, 2023, that it would cease all operations immediately​​. This announcement has sent shockwaves through the crypto community, with users taking to Twitter to voice their reactions and concerns.

While some expressed a lack of surprise at the news, others voiced frustration and confusion. A user going by the handle @BashirJasper wasn’t taken aback by the announcement, saying, “Why am I not surprised about this? Anyways, thank heavens I moved my lil assets over to #Bitget long time ago. Turns out to be one of my best decisions so far”​.

BREAKING: Crypto exchange Hotbit to shut down. 5 million users need to withdraw their remaining Bitcoin and other assets before June 21 — whalechart (@WhaleChart) May 22, 2023

Another user, @sage_kookie, expressed the challenges they were facing in withdrawing their assets from the platform, stating, “More reasons I don’t like leaving most assets on one cex, for some hours now I’ve been trying to withdraw my funds safely to Bitget, but it seems stuck. I hope this gets reviewed asap”​​.

The incident has also reignited the debate about the future of centralized exchanges versus decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. As @JaromirTesar put it, “Centralized exchanges are shutting down while DeFi on Cardano grows”​.

However, some users have reported problems with the withdrawal process, adding to their frustrations. One user, @TrojanAIcoin, sarcastically commented, “Have to withdraw, but Hotbit closed withdrawals. Genius!” while another user, @JKCryptoBoy, simply said, “They are not letting us withdraw”​​.

Adding to the problems, @kkkrishkk lamented the high fees associated with withdrawals, asserting, “The sad part is .. most of the coin withdraw[als] are suspended or super crazy fees 🫡 They are clearly looting​.

The sudden closure of Hotbit and the subsequent reactions highlight the volatility and unpredictability of the cryptocurrency market. As the news continues to spread, many are left wondering what this means for other exchanges and the future of cryptocurrency. As @ZestiriaDE succinctly put it, “What happened to the exchange?​

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.