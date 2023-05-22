Dangote Refinery to be Commissioned Today Amid High Expectations and Mixed Reactions

Lagos, Nigeria – The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited owned by Aliko Dangote, is set to be commissioned today, May 22, 2023, by President Muhammadu Buhari, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s push to become self-sufficient in local refining of crude oil​​.

The refinery, located in the Dangote Industries Free Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, is being billed as the world’s largest single-train refinery. With a capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the facility can process crude oil grades from the continents of Africa, Asia, and America​​.

The event is expected to draw not just national attention but international as well. Alongside President Buhari, at least five other African presidents are expected to attend the commissioning ceremony, signaling the continental importance of this project​​.

The commissioning of the refinery is expected to significantly impact Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. With a delivery of a surplus of close to 38 million litres of petrol, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuel daily, the facility is poised to meet Nigeria’s daily consumption of petrol which stands at 80 million litres​​.

Reactions from Nigerians on Twitter have been mixed. While some users express optimism, with one user speculating that the price of premium motor spirit (Petrol) will crash to 10 Naira per liter and stating, “This should set Nigeria’s economy on track”​​, others have voiced concerns about the refinery’s timeline, questioning, “Will the refinery still start operations at the first quarter of 2023?”​​.

The commissioning of the refinery has also led to discussions about the power of the private sector in Nigeria, with one Twitter user stating, “The power of the private sector”​​, and others making humorous remarks, such as “Dangote dan buy Nigeria finish” and “Dangote is a government on his own”​​.

In addition to its refining capabilities, the Dangote Refinery also commissioned a 5270 CUM /Hr Raw Water Treatment Plant, signaling a commitment to environmental sustainability and public health​​.

The commencement of the Dangote Refinery is a landmark event in Nigeria’s industrial history and holds significant implications for the country’s economy and energy security. As Nigerians and the world watch with anticipation, the true impact of this colossal project will unfold in the days and years to come.

