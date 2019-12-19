Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Kenya Ports Authority KPA announces massive 2019 recruitment – Job seekers from different parts of the country have reasons to smile after the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) announced a massive recruitment drive. The authority has embarked on the recruitment exercise as it seeks to boost its operations in the coming years – Apply here!

There are vacancies in different departments including the engineering division where it seeks to recruit senior mechanical handling inspector, senior mechanical superintendent, principal terminal engineer and head of marine engineering.

The authority also has vacancies in the corporate services division, infrastructure development division, security services department, operations division, human resources and administration, finance division, board, and legal services, division.

The vacancies are targeting both diploma and degree holders from different accredited institution across the nation as well as overseas. Applicants of this jobs have, however, been warned against fake job adverts doing rounds on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The management of the Port has, however, asked Kenyans to be aware of conmen who want to take advantage of them to make a fortune from their opportunities that are non-existent.

They urged job seekers to contact them for any job offer and not part with cash in the name of connections for jobs. Job seekers are advised to check for offers on mainstream media and the authority’s official website.

“We wish to clarify that KPA has a clear recruitment policy which includes publishing of vacancies in the mainstream newspapers and on our website,” said KPA – See official vacancy announcement by KPA here (PDF Document).