Kenyan Teachers Service Commission (TSC) recruitment 2019: requirements & how to apply – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is a body formed in the Kenyan constitution that aids in managing human resources, especially in matters to do with education – Apply here!

Recently, the body advertised vacancies for teaching in secondary schools. In a bid to cover the 100% transition from primary to secondary schools, the commission announced that 5000 posts were available for qualified teachers. The commission also issued out a warning against parties who promise unsuspecting candidates that they would fasten their TSC recruitment when bribed. Teachers who encounter such characters should file a report at the nearest police station or TSC headquarters. The teacher’s service commission is against corruption and application through fraudulent means.

Every Kenyan who meets the commission’s basic requirements is encouraged to apply. Successful candidates will be stationed to teach in any part of the country, and not necessarily the county they were recruited from. Here are the minimum requirements for applying as a secondary school teacher:

Requirements for secondary school teachers position

Applicant must be a Kenyan citizen

Must not be older than 45 years

Must have original Professional and Academic Certificates including Postgraduate Diploma in Education, or KCSE score of a C+ and a Diploma in Education or KCSE C+ and Bachelor’s in education

Be officially registered with the Teachers Service Commission as required by section 23 of the TSC Act of 2012

Have a minimum of Diploma in Education Certificate

Responsibilities for secondary school teachers

Preparation of lesson plans for the students

Periodically testing the students to see how much knowledge they have acquired.

Constant professional development.

Updating parents on the academic progress of the students.

Monitoring students’ activities in and outside of the classroom.

Giving assignments and marking the students’ work.

Attending staff meetings and any conferences that affect their work.

Creating time with the students to evaluate their performances and characters.

The process of submission and deadline

Candidates who meet the minimum requirements should apply to the Secretary, Board of Management of the school where the vacancy has been advertised and attach a copy of the application letter to the Commission’s County Director. Applications should be made on or before 12th February 2019.

Physically challenged candidates

The Teachers Service Commission encourages those with disabilities to apply as the process is free to all. With the 5% affirmation action in place, persons with disabilities will be given preference in case there is a tie between two candidates. All candidates are however reminded to apply and attend every interview.

Queries about the application process

The application process of the Teacher’s Service Commission jobs is transparent and all-inclusive. TSC recruitment is open to all and especially to teachers who have not been previously employed by the TSC. Teachers who apply more than once will be disqualified as this is against TSC policy. Applicants are further discouraged from applying directly to the commission as the recruitment process is being handled by TSC County Selection committees and Boards of Management.