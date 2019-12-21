Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Fidelity Bank excites 13 lucky customers with N19m – Fidelity Bank Plc has rewarded 13 customers with the sum of N19 million in the second draw of its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Seasons 4 Savings promo to mark Yuletide celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bank also rewarded 18 customers with consolation prizes ranging from refrigerators, power generating sets and television sets.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony in Lagos, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, the bank’s Managing Director, said that the event was unique as it was coming towards the Yuletide season.

Okonkwo who was represented by the Regional Bank Head, Yaba Surulere, Mrs Chetachi Ezenagu, said that the bank was giving back to its customers for saving up during the year.

“For me what is unique about this promo is that we are doing it towards the Yuletide season, so Fidelity Bank is giving back to its customers and saying thank you for saving up this year.

“It is very unique because it falls towards the Christmas period. We have a lot of new things in the new year that will actually multivate and incentify our customers to save more,” he said.

He said the GAIM Promo season 4 was the nineth promo being conducted by the bank in the last 12 years.

Okonkwo noted that it was a unique promo meant to improve the living standard of numerous customers, by availing promo wins in form of cash which runs in millions.

He said, we have two categories of draws in our GAIM Promo season 4, monthly and bi-monthly, adding that recently, the 2nd monthly/1st bi-monyhly draw was conducted and 13 cash winners and 18 consolation prize winners emerged.

“The cash won were in categories of N3million, N2 million and N1 million. The consolation prizes were fridges, TV sets and generators. The 31 winners that emerged at the 2nd monthly/1st bi-monthly draws cut across the six draw zones, Lagos, South West, North, Abuja, South East &South South.

“It is worthy to note that similar presentations are also going on in our locations outside Lagos as a total of 31 winners that emerged would be presented with prizes won,” Okonkwo said.

He also stated that a total of N2.4 million worth of airtime was also given out to 2,560 beneficiaries as weekly give away.

Also speaking, Mrs Janet Nnabugo, Group Head Savings, said the bank today presented cash prizes, consolation prizes to all the winners in line with the bank’s decision to empower Nigerians.

She said, just as we earlier mentioned, what we did here today, locations of Fidelity outside Lagos also did the same.

“The promo is one of the strategies we use to encourage our customers and say thank you to our customers, making them millionaires, enriching their pockets, as a way of saying thank you for banking with Fidelity Bank.

“The GAIM Season 4 is expected to last for six months, so far, we have given well over N31 to N36 million, we still have almost N26 million left, because in total we are supposed to give out N120 million in cash, then several consolation prizes, over 180 in number and several other prizes .

“What we are saying to everybody out there is, make sure you open savings account with Fidelity if you don’t have, but if you have a savings account, make sure you top up with N10, 000 and above, the more money you have in that account, the higher your chances of winning.

“We still have more draws to be conducted, we have monthly draw and bi-monthly draw where you can win N1 million,” she said.

The bank at the weekend rewarded the lucky customers at the prize presentation ceremonies held in different locations nationwide.

At the Lagos Zone, the bank presented four cash wins of three million naira, two million naira,one miĺlion naira and three consolation prizes of of refrigerator, TV set and a generator.

In Lagos, Mr Jude Chibuike Ezeoke, Mr Daniel Abiodun, Mrs Sandra Igweneme and Mr Celestine Emeka Odiogo were given one million naira, two million naira and three million naira, respectively.

Other customers also carted away consolation prizes of power generating sets, refrigerator and television sets.

In his response at the prize presentation ceremony, Mr Celestine Emeka Odiogo who won three million naira expressed joy over the cash prize, saying that Fidelity Bank gave him “what no man has ever given him in his lifetime.”

“I am very happy because Fidelity gave me what I have never gained from anybody, the gift I have never gotten from anybody.

I have never won anything in life before, Fidelity Bank made me a surprised winner, So I pray the bank will continue to grow from strength to strength, and to all my friends and customers of fidelity Bank, I say continue with the bank, as I speak I got the alert even before the end of the event.

“As I am seeing them, they want to make all Nigerians millionaires, so I advice everybody to keep on having a saving account with the bank because it will be well with them. I have been banking with Fidelity for over seven years now, and today, i am a millionaire.

Mrs Sandra Igweneme, a business woman who won two million naira urged her friends and families to open an account with Fidelity Bank for a better future.

She said, “I won two million naira today, I want to tell all my friends to come and open account with Fidelity bank, I am so excited because I have been banking with Fidelity Bank for over six years now. (NAN)