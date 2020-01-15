Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB registration 2020: Comprehensive Instructions and Guidelines for UTME 2020 – We are pleased to announce to our esteemed readers that the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration have begun; for a hitch-free registration process we have compiled this comprehensive guideline for a successful registration.

The sale of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Form has commenced. Please not that registration can only be performed only by JAMB accredited centres. For your safety, don’t patronise any Cyber café or computer centres other than the ones published by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Direct entry candidates should check (2020 JAMB Direct Entry Form Application Details) for how they can obtain JAMB DE form and also register.

JAMB Form Registration Period:

According to JAMB, all candidates including those registering in foreign countries are to register for the exam between 13th January, 2020 and 17th February, 2020.

2020 UTME Order of Choice of Institution

On the 2020 registration platform, Candidates are to note that their 1st choice can be a College of Education, University, Innovative Enterprise Institutes, Polytechnics/Monotechnics, NDA (Nigerian Defence Academy) or Nigeria Police Academy.

2020 JAMB UTME General Entry Requirements

The general entry requirements for admission into the First Degree, National Diploma (ND), National Innovation Diploma (NID) and Nigeria Certiﬁcate in Education (NCE) programmes in Universities, other Degree-Awarding Institutions, Monotechnics, Polytechnics, Innovation Enterprise Institutions and Colleges of Education are ﬁve (5) O’Level Credit passes including Mathematics and English Language. Details are available in the eBrochure which would be given to each Candidate at the accredited CBT centres and JAMB State-Ofﬁces.

Date and Venue of the 2020 JAMB UTME

The 2020 CBT EXAMINATION will commence on 14th March and end on 4th April, 2020.

The venue of the examination will be at any centre in the candidate’s chosen examination town(s)

JAMB DOES NOT POST ANY CANDIDATE TO ANY EXAMINATION TOWN (OR GROUP OF TOWNS) OTHER THAN THE ONE CHOSEN BY THE CANDIDATE AT THE POINT OF REGISTRATION. CANDIDATES ARE, HOWEVER, ADVISED TO REGISTER ON TIME BEFORE THE AVAILABLE SPACES IN THEIR TOWN OF CHOICE OR GROUP OF TOWNS ARE EXHAUSTED AND THEREFORE NO LONGER AVAILABLE

How to Obtain 2020 JAMB Form & General Instructions

Registration Fee is Three Thousand Five Hundred (N3, 500) Naira Additional Five Hundred (N500) Naira only, is paid to obtain the reading text “Sweet Sixteen” by Bolaji Abdullahi for UTME Candidates and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” by A. H. Mohammed for DE Candidates and $20 for Candidates from the eight foreign centres

and and A CD containing JAMB eSyllabus, eBrochure and other vital materials is also given free

Candidates should note that ePINS purchased are tied to individual proﬁle and are not transferable

Candidates are advised to keep as private and confidential their security details such as registration numbers, password/numbers of ATM Cards, email addresses and ePINs. No centre is allowed to request for or accept a candidate’s password.

PROFILE REGISTRATION

One Cell (mobile) number (SIM) can be used by one candidate only. The Cell phone number used for the text message is automatically tied to the Candidate’s name and will be used in all communications related to his/her 2020 Application, Examination/Admission. NOTE THE SIM-NUMBER USED. IT IS OF UTMOST IMPORTANCE FOR SUBSEQUENT COMMUNICATION Candidate sends his/her name [Surname First-Name Middle- Name (if any)] by text (SMS) to 55019. This should be maximum of 38 characters + 2 spaces between names = 40 characters in all to 55019 e.g Tinubu Adamu Odumegwu. Surname and first name are mandatory A Profile Code of 10 characters is received by the candidate on the same telephone (SIM) number Candidate presents the profile code to the point of procurement of form (Banks, MMOs, MFBs, Switches, USSD Partners). The form- ePIN is then sent as text message to the candidate Candidate presents the ePIN at any JAMB accredited CBT Centre for registration

SELF HELP IN CASE OF MISTAKE/LOSS OF PROFILE CODE

To correct a mistake in candidate’s name, send the [CORRECT Surname First-Name Middle-Name] to 55019 as a text message from the same mobile number To retrieve a lost Profile Code, send [RESEND] to 55019 as text message from the same mobile number Candidate can reset lost or forgotten Profile Password on their registered cell phone by sending [password] space [email address] to 55019 as a text message from the same mobile number

(FREE COMPLAINT) TICKETING: For ALL complaints on JAMB processes, candidates can create a support ticket at (support.jamb.gov.ng) with his/her email address registered on the Board’s site. The candidate then provides his/her name, phone number and the nature of issue, select a complaint area on a dropdown and then summarize the nature of complaint. He/she may also attach supporting documents (if available) then send.

JAMB ePIN SELLING POINTS The ePIN outlets are:

NIPOST and eleven Participating Banks (ACCESS, FCMB, FIDELITY, FIRSTBANK, JAIZ, Polaris, Stanbic IBTC, STERLING, UNION and UNITY) Mobile Money Operators: Paga, e-Transact, Pocket Moni, TEASYPay, Packway Projects (Readycash) and Xpress payment solutions Participating Micro Finance Banks: Trust MFB, Zazzau MFB, Obeledun MFB and Regent MFB Online Payment Platforms: System Specs (Remita),InterSwitch (Quickteller) Upper-link, e-Transact and United Payment Services (UPS) Cooperative Society: JAMB Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Others: Unique ICT, Digital Partners Network POS (Citi-Serve) ATMs of banks listed in (1) above (InterSwitch) USSD (ERCAS) for mobile banking Nigerian Embassies in Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Beau, Cotonou, Jeddah, Johannesburg, and London

DUTIES OF PARTICIPATING BANKS/OUTLETS

Collect the Profile Code from candidate’s phone Collect payment and vend ePIN by SMS to candidate’s phone (Not dictating or copying) Facilitate POS Payment, if necessary Issue Evidence of Payment Collect Centre Service Fees, if requested by the CBT Centre ePIN is to be delivered electronically to candidates and not to be handwritten

SIX DIFFERENT MODES/METHODS OF PAYMENT/ PROCUREMENT OF ePIN FOR REGISTRATION (CHOOSE SUITABLE ONE)

PAYMENT THROUGH BANKS INCLUDING MICRO FINANCE BANKS Present Proﬁle Code and pay by cash or card

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number PAYMENT THROUGH POS – This is available at State Ofﬁces of JAMB + CBT Centres, other POS outlets and any CBT Centre that demands it Present Proﬁle Code and pay by card

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number PAYMENT THROUGH MOBILE MONEY OPERATORS – This is available at CBT Centres and Other Outlets Present Proﬁle Code and pay by cash

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number PAYMENT USING ATM – This is available on all ATM outlets of Participating Banks listed in C(I) (InterSwitch Channel) Select Bill Payment and then pick JAMB

Enter Proﬁle Code and pay

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number ONLINE PAYMENT ON JAMB PORTAL Visit JAMB website: jamb.gov.ng

Click Purchase of 2020 Application Document

Enter your Proﬁle Code

Select payment method (InterSwitch or Remita)

Make payment

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number PAYMENTS USING USSD (ERCAS) Dial *565*6*55019#

Enter Proﬁle Code

Select bank and follow the prompts to complete payment

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

HOW TO RECOVER LOST ePIN AFTER PAYMENT

If ePIN is not Received or Lost, send [UTMEPIN] or [DEPIN] to 55019 for UTME or DE respectively from the unique number The ePIN would then be retrieved and delivered on the candidate’s unique number

AFTER SUCCESSFUL PAYMENT AND OBTAINING ePIN, CANDIDATE SHOULD PROCEED TO ANY OF THE JAMB ACCREDITED CBT CENTRES TO COMPLETE HIS/HER REGISTRATION.

REGISTRATION PROCESS AT CBT CENTRES:

The candidate presents the ePIN at any JAMB accredited CBT Centre for completion of registration. The name of the candidate as typed by the candidate on his/her phone when registering the proﬁle comes up automatically on the input of the e-PIN by the CBT centre

Candidates are to:

Pay NOT more than N700 as Service Charge to the CBT Centre Provide Biodata including Date of Birth, Nationality, State of Origin, Local Government, Gender, e-mail address, among others Provide choice of institutions and programmes (disciplines) Provide qualiﬁcation with grades and dates, if not awaiting result Upload relevant certiﬁcates, if not awaiting result O/L and or A/L grades are to be provided by candidates. Candidates who are awaiting results should supply the results online as soon as they are available on JAMB’s portal. No recommendations from any Institution will be considered by JAMB if the candidate has not supplied his/her result on the portal of JAMB Supply JAMB registration number for previous institutional certiﬁcates for DE only Provide UTME subjects and choice of examination town(s) for Mock examination (optional)

Examination for UTME (actual examination) Do picture capture (no scanning of passport photograph) Do Biometric enrolment (ten ﬁngers) Review entries and conﬁrm correctness Print Registration Slip USING BIOMETRIC AUTHENTICATION Collect, at no other cost, the reading text and CD Each Candidate is to collect his/her e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration There will be no ofﬂine registration, as all the accredited CBT centres have been empowered for real time online registration. No candidate should register at any centre other than the accredited CBT centre and JAMB State-Ofﬁces. Any candidate who is registered outside approved centres will be identiﬁed and disqualiﬁed.

GENERAL INFORMATION

All candidates must mandatorily register their proﬁles through text messages as illustrated above before proceeding to buy the ePIN The registration fee is non-refundable As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira ( ₦700) only as registration Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions All CBT centres have been mandated to select any of the participating banks, MMOs, MFBs, etc. These ﬁnancial institutions are to be present at the CBT centres for the purpose of collecting all No CBT centre staff is allowed to conduct direct cash transaction with the candidates Candidates are advised to read and understand the guidelines on admission and instructions on how to complete the online registration before commencing the process of registration Multiple registrations are not Candidates who register more than once will be identiﬁed and disqualiﬁed Candidates should note that they are required to be present and take live photograph which will be embossed on their result slips and admission letters. No scanned/stapled passport photograph is allowed Candidates are to note that irrespective of their choice of course of study, they will also be tested on a general text: “Sweet Sixteen” by Bolaji Abdullahi for UTME and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” by H. Mohammed for Direct Entry Candidates Candidates/Ofﬁcials would not be allowed to enter into the examination centre with wristwatch, Phone, electronic device, or any pen/biro. Only common pencil is allowed

Candidates are warned that the Board does not require nor authorise the services of ANY cyber cafe or establishment other than the accredited CBT centres for this exercise

