N-power Beneficiaries, Corpers Could Be Recruited As Community Policemen — FG

February 2, 2020 Cynthia Charles LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




N-power Portal Login npvn.npower.gov.ng/login 2020/2021 – Update Your Account
N-power Portal Login npvn.npower.gov.ng/login 2020/2021 – Update Your Account

N-power Beneficiaries, Corpers Could Be Recruited As Community Policemen — FG: The National Economic Council says plans are underway to engage N-Power beneficiaries and National Youth Service Corps members in community policing, NAN report – Apply for other FG jobs here!

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Police constable recruitment
Police constable recruitment

He said that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State presented an update on NEC Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Policing.

“The update was presented by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Fayemi.

“He noted that the Inspector General of Police has initiated the commencement of community policing and there is a plan to consider using N-Power beneficiaries and Youth Corps members as Police Officers in their Local Government Areas.’’

N-power Portal Login npvn.npower.gov.ng/login 2020/2021 – Update Your Account
N-power Portal Login npvn.npower.gov.ng/login 2020/2021 – Update Your Account

About Cynthia Charles 485 Articles
She is a prolific writer and has special interest on writing about business and opportunities. She can be contacted via [email protected]
Facebook

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.