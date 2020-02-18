MTN Y’ello Star: All you need to know about Mtn Y’ello Star reality show – Y’ello Star is a music platform created by Nigeria’s leading Telecommunications and Digital services provider, MTN Nigeria, to discover, nurture, expose and launch music talents among young Nigerians. It is a platform created to turn things up for them and lift them from Nigeria to a global stage.
Why the show
At MTN Nigeria, we believe every hidden star and talent deserves a chance to shine bright. We know there are music talents hidden in every part of Nigeria, however, these talents are usually under-developed and not fully harnessed. This is partly due to limited resources that hamper talent scouts and music producers from going into the nooks and crannies of the country in search of them. Hence, we have decided to turn it up for these young talents. This is the prime offering of this show – to go in search of talents that are hitherto, undiscovered or underutilized.
When discovered, they are assembled in a hub where their skills and talents are refined through training, guidance, mentoring and practical sessions by renowned professionals and artistes who have distinguished themselves in the entertainment industry.
What’s in it for contestants?
All the contestants are groomed and exposed through trainings facilitated by credible and respected Industry experts. They will also go through practical sessions that the hub/show offers. This will be critically important when they eventually evolve into the industry.
The Winners
MTN will turn it up for the winner of the competition, who will be referred to as The Y’ello Star. The winner will receive a brand new fully furnished house with an in-house studio, a brand new car, a recording deal and other enticing surprise rewards.
The audience determines the winner
Contestants will be eliminated based on audience votes and only one contestant emerges as the winner, the “Y’ello Star”. Follow us on this exciting journey as we help each star find their rightful place in the spotlight.
Who can be a part of MTN Y’ello Star?
Any young, aspiring and talented Nigerian can be part of Y’ello Star.
How do I join MTN Y’ello Star?
3 easy ways to enter the Y’ello Star contest:
- The Y’ello Star Website:
- Visit www.mtnonline.com/yellostar
- Fill the registration form
- Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green
- Accept the terms and conditions
- Click the submit button
- You will get an email notification confirming your registration
- myMTN App:
- Visit your Play or App Store
- Download the myMTN App
- Click on the Y’ello Star image on the homepage
- Fill the form registration
- Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green
- Accept the terms and conditions
- Click the submit button
- You will get an email notification confirming your registration
- Social Media:
- Upload a minute video of yourself singing on Instagram or Twitter
- Use the hashtag #MTNYelloStar and tag @mtnng
- You will receive an automated response from @mtnng
- Click the confirmation link
- Fill the form and submit
For Facebook
- Click the MTN Y’ello Star tab on the MTN Nigeria Facebook page
- Fill the registration form
- Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green
- Click the submit button
- You will get an email notification confirming your registration
After successful submission on any of these platforms, share your entry to get your friends and family to vote for you.
How much do I pay to join MTN Y’ello Star?
Being part of Y’ello Star is free, you don’t have to pay to join Y’ello Star.
Do I have to be an MTN Subscriber to join MTN Y’ello Star?
No, you don’t have to be an MTN Subscriber to participate; it is open to everyone.
Who owns MTN Y’ello Star?
Y’ello Star is a fully-owned property of MTN
Submission Guidelines?
- All video submissions must be LIVE recordings of yourself singing any cover song of your choice. No original songs, lip synching, studio recordings or highly edited videos will be accepted.
- You may choose to sing acapella or use a live instrument i.e guitar, piano. Do not use backing tracks or instrumentals.
- Shoot your video in a bright/well-lit setting. We want to be able to see you.
- Do not use auto-tune.
- Check your video before submitting it and make sure the audio can be heard clearly.
- Submission videos should be no longer than 60 seconds.
- Video size should be no more than 150MB.
- Only one submission per applicant will be accepted.
Be the first to comment