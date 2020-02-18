Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

MTN Y’ello Star: All you need to know about Mtn Y’ello Star reality show – Y’ello Star is a music platform created by Nigeria’s leading Telecommunications and Digital services provider, MTN Nigeria, to discover, nurture, expose and launch music talents among young Nigerians. It is a platform created to turn things up for them and lift them from Nigeria to a global stage.

Why the show

At MTN Nigeria, we believe every hidden star and talent deserves a chance to shine bright. We know there are music talents hidden in every part of Nigeria, however, these talents are usually under-developed and not fully harnessed. This is partly due to limited resources that hamper talent scouts and music producers from going into the nooks and crannies of the country in search of them. Hence, we have decided to turn it up for these young talents. This is the prime offering of this show – to go in search of talents that are hitherto, undiscovered or underutilized.

When discovered, they are assembled in a hub where their skills and talents are refined through training, guidance, mentoring and practical sessions by renowned professionals and artistes who have distinguished themselves in the entertainment industry.

What’s in it for contestants?

All the contestants are groomed and exposed through trainings facilitated by credible and respected Industry experts. They will also go through practical sessions that the hub/show offers. This will be critically important when they eventually evolve into the industry.

The Winners

MTN will turn it up for the winner of the competition, who will be referred to as The Y’ello Star. The winner will receive a brand new fully furnished house with an in-house studio, a brand new car, a recording deal and other enticing surprise rewards.

The audience determines the winner

Contestants will be eliminated based on audience votes and only one contestant emerges as the winner, the “Y’ello Star”. Follow us on this exciting journey as we help each star find their rightful place in the spotlight.

Who can be a part of MTN Y’ello Star?

Any young, aspiring and talented Nigerian can be part of Y’ello Star.

How do I join MTN Y’ello Star?

3 easy ways to enter the Y’ello Star contest:

The Y’ello Star Website:

Visit www.mtnonline.com/yellostar

Fill the registration form

Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green

Accept the terms and conditions

Click the submit button

You will get an email notification confirming your registration

myMTN App:

Visit your Play or App Store

Download the myMTN App

Click on the Y’ello Star image on the homepage

Fill the form registration

Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green

Accept the terms and conditions

Click the submit button

You will get an email notification confirming your registration

Social Media:

Upload a minute video of yourself singing on Instagram or Twitter

Use the hashtag #MTNYelloStar and tag @mtnng

You will receive an automated response from @mtnng

Click the confirmation link

Fill the form and submit

For Facebook

Click the MTN Y’ello Star tab on the MTN Nigeria Facebook page

Fill the registration form

Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green

Click the submit button

You will get an email notification confirming your registration

After successful submission on any of these platforms, share your entry to get your friends and family to vote for you.

How much do I pay to join MTN Y’ello Star?

Being part of Y’ello Star is free, you don’t have to pay to join Y’ello Star.

Do I have to be an MTN Subscriber to join MTN Y’ello Star?

No, you don’t have to be an MTN Subscriber to participate; it is open to everyone.

Who owns MTN Y’ello Star?

Y’ello Star is a fully-owned property of MTN

Submission Guidelines?