NECO 2020 Examination Timetable (June/July) is out – This is to inform the public that the timetable 2020 June /July examination has been published on this page. The examination commences on 20th MAY and ends on 10th JULY 2020.

The NECO time table is very important for candidates to become well-prepared in advance for the exams.

We are pleased to announce to all the candidates that are attempting the National Examinations Council (NECO) June/July SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (INTERNAL) that the examination timetable is out.

According to the NECO 2020 Timetable, the examination has been schedule to start on 20th MAY and ends on 10TH JULY, 2020.

Below is the NECO SSCE timetable 2020. You can also click on the link below to download NECO Timetable in PDF format.

NECO Timetable 2020 for June/July SSCE

Paper 1: Practical – Physical Education

Paper 1: Practical – Auto Mechanics

Paper 1: Practical – Woodwork

Paper 1: Practical – Home Management

Paper 1: Practical – Foods and Nutrition

Paper 1: Performance Test, Music Technology/Alternative

Paper IV: Aural Music

Paper IV: Oral French

Paper IV: Oral Arabic

Paper 1: Practical – Auto Body Repair and Spray Painting

Paper 1: Auto Electrical Work

Paper 1: Practical – Auto Mechanical Work

Paper 1: Practical – Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Paper 1: Practical – Welding and Fabrication, Engineering Craft Practice

Paper 1: Practical – Electrical Installation & Maintenance Work

Paper 1: Practical – Radio, Television and Electronics Work

Paper 1: Practical – Blocklaying, Bricklaying and Concrete Work

Paper IV: Exhibition – Painting and Decoration

Paper 1: Practical – Plumbing and Pipe Fitting

Paper 1: Practical – Machine Woodworking

Paper 1: Practical – Carpentry and Joinery

Paper 1: Practical – Furniture Making

Paper 1: Practical – Upholstery

Paper 1: Practical – Catering Craft Practice

Paper 1: Practical – Garment Making

Paper 1: Practical – Clothing and Textiles

Paper IV: Exhibition – Dyeing and Bleaching

Paper IV: Exhibition – Printing Craft Practice

Paper 1: Practical – Cosmetology

Paper IV: Exhibition – Photography

Paper IV: Exhibition – Leather Goods, Manufacturing and Repair

Paper 1: Practical – GSM Maintenance and Repairs

Paper IV: Progressive Assessments – Animal Husbandry

Monday 8th June

Paper 1: Practical – Computer Studies -10:00am- 1:00pm

Tuesday 9th June

Paper 1: Practical – Data Processing -10:00am- 1:00pm

Wednesday 10th June

Paper 1: Practical – Biology -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper 1: Practical – Technical Drawing -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay-Store Management -2:00pm -4:40pm

Thursday 11th June

Paper 1: Practical – Chemistry -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper 1: Written Comprehension – French -2:00pm- 3:00pm

Paper II: Written Expression – French -3:00pm – 4:45pm

Monday 15th June

Paper 1: Practical – Agricultural Science -10:00am – 11:30am

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – History -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Paper 1: Drawing – Building Construction -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Tuesday 16th June

Paper 1: Practical – Physics -10:00am – 12:45pm

Paper 1: Test of Practical – Health Education -2:00pm- 3:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay-Health Education -3:35pm- 5:35pm

Wednesday 17th June

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Biology -10:00am- 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Hausa -2:00m- 5:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Igbo -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Yoruba -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Edo -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Efik -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Ibibio -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Thursday 18th June

Paper 1(b): Painting and Decoration (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm

Paper 1(b): Dyeing and Bleaching (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm

Paper 1(b): Printing Craft Practice (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm

Paper 1(b): Photography (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm

Paper 1(b): Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repair (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm

Paper 1: Practical – Mining -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper 1: Practical – Fisheries -10:00am – 11:30am

Paper 1: Practical – Animal Husbandry -10:00am – 11:30am

Paper 1: Practical – Stenography -10:00am – 11:17am

Paper IV: Practical – Stenography (Word Processing) -2:00pm- 4:00pm

Paper 1: Practical – Metal Work -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Friday 19th June

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration -10:00am – 11:40am

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Electrical Installation & Maintenance Work -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Blocklaying, Bricklaying & Concrete Work -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Machine Woodworking -10:00am – 11:40am

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Carpentry & Joinery -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Upholstery -10:00am – 11:30am

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Stenography -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Animal Husbandry -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Fisheries -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper 1(a): Painting and Decoration (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper 1(a): Dyeing and Bleaching (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper 1(a): Printing Craft Practice (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper 1(a): Photography (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper 1(a): Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repair (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Home Management -3:00pm- 5:30pm

Monday 22nd June

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Chemistry -10:00am- 1:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto Mechanics -2:00pm- 4:30pm

Paper III: Objective – Financial Accounting -2:00pm- 3:20pm

Paper II: Theory & Practice – Financial Accounting -3:20pm- 5:50pm

Tuesday 23rd June

Paper IV: Creative Design – Visual Art -10:00am- 1:00pm

Paper 1: Drawing – Visual Art -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Paper 1: Practical – Basic Electricity -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Wednesday 24h June

Paper III: Objective – General Mathematics -10:00am – 11:45am

Paper II: Essay – General Mathematics -12:00noon – 2:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Woodwork -3:30pm- 5:30pm

Thursday 25th June

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Commerce -10:00am – 12:40pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Basic Electricity -10:00am – 12:15pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Music -2:00pm -4:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Visual Art -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Friday 26th June

Paper III & 1: Objective & Practical / Physical – Geography -10:00am – 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Agricultural Science -3:00pm- 5:30pm

Monday 29th June

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Physics -10:00am- 1:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Civic Education -2:00pm- 5:00pm

Tuesday 30th June

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Computer Studies -10:00am- 1:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Christian Religious Studies -3:00pm – 5:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Islamic Studies -3:00pm – 5:30pm

Wednesday 1st July

Paper II & III: Essay & Objective – English Language -10:00am – 12:45pm

Paper IV: Test of Orals – English Language -1:00pm- 1:45pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Physical Education -3:00pm- 5:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Building Construction -3:00pm- 5:00pm

Thursday 2nd July

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Economics -10:00am- 1:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Metal Work -3:00pm- 5:30pm

Friday 3rd July

Paper II: Essay – Human and Regional Geography -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper II: Drama & Poetry – Literature in English -3:00pm- 4:40pm

Monday 6th July

Paper III & IV: Objective & Drawing – Technical Drawing -10:00am- 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective, Essay & Literature – Arabic -2:00pm- 5:30pm

Tuesday 7th July

Paper III: Objective – Further Mathematics -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper II: Essay – Further Mathematics -12:15pm – 2:45pm

Paper III & IV: Objective & Prose – Literature in English -3:15pm- 5:30pm

Paper IV: Drawing & Design – Woodwork -3:15pm -5:15pm

Wednesday 8th July

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto-Body Repair and Spray Painting -10:00am- 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto Electrical Work -10:00am- 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto Mechanical work -10:00am- 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto Parts Merchandising -10:00am – 12:15pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Welding & Fabrication Engineering -10:00am- 1:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Radio, Television & Electronics Work -10:00am – 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Plumbing & Pipe Fitting -10:00am- 12:30pm

Paper IV: Drawing & Design – Furniture Making -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Furniture Making -12:30pm – 2:15pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Catering Craft Practice -10:00am – 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay- Garment Making -10:00am – 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Clothing & Textiles -10:00am – 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Cosmetology -10:00am – 12:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Minning -10:00am – 12:45pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Tourism -10:00am- 1:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Data Processing -10:00am- 1:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Store Keeping -10:00am – 12:40pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Book Keeping -10:00am- 1:50pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – GSM Maintenance & Repairs -10:00am- 1:00pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Marketing -10:00am – 12:40pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Salesmanship -10:00am – 12:40pm

Paper 1: Practical – Electronics -2:30pm- 5:30pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Office Practice -2:30pm- 5:30pm

Thursday 9th July

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Government -10:00am- 12:40pm

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Foods & Nutrition -2:00pm – 4:30pm

Friday 10th July

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Electronics -10:00am – 12:00noon

Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Insurance -3:00pm- 5:40pm

SCHOOLS AND CANDIDATES SHOULD NOTE THE FOLLOWING: