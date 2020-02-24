NECO 2020 Examination Timetable (June/July) is out – This is to inform the public that the timetable 2020 June /July examination has been published on this page. The examination commences on 20th MAY and ends on 10th JULY 2020.
The NECO time table is very important for candidates to become well-prepared in advance for the exams.
We are pleased to announce to all the candidates that are attempting the National Examinations Council (NECO) June/July SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (INTERNAL) that the examination timetable is out.
According to the NECO 2020 Timetable, the examination has been schedule to start on 20th MAY and ends on 10TH JULY, 2020.
Below is the NECO SSCE timetable 2020. You can also click on the link below to download NECO Timetable in PDF format.
NECO Timetable 2020 for June/July SSCE
- Paper 1: Practical – Physical Education
- Paper 1: Practical – Auto Mechanics
- Paper 1: Practical – Woodwork
- Paper 1: Practical – Home Management
- Paper 1: Practical – Foods and Nutrition
- Paper 1: Performance Test, Music Technology/Alternative
- Paper IV: Aural Music
- Paper IV: Oral French
- Paper IV: Oral Arabic
- Paper 1: Practical – Auto Body Repair and Spray Painting
- Paper 1: Auto Electrical Work
- Paper 1: Practical – Auto Mechanical Work
- Paper 1: Practical – Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
- Paper 1: Practical – Welding and Fabrication, Engineering Craft Practice
- Paper 1: Practical – Electrical Installation & Maintenance Work
- Paper 1: Practical – Radio, Television and Electronics Work
- Paper 1: Practical – Blocklaying, Bricklaying and Concrete Work
- Paper IV: Exhibition – Painting and Decoration
- Paper 1: Practical – Plumbing and Pipe Fitting
- Paper 1: Practical – Machine Woodworking
- Paper 1: Practical – Carpentry and Joinery
- Paper 1: Practical – Furniture Making
- Paper 1: Practical – Upholstery
- Paper 1: Practical – Catering Craft Practice
- Paper 1: Practical – Garment Making
- Paper 1: Practical – Clothing and Textiles
- Paper IV: Exhibition – Dyeing and Bleaching
- Paper IV: Exhibition – Printing Craft Practice
- Paper 1: Practical – Cosmetology
- Paper IV: Exhibition – Photography
- Paper IV: Exhibition – Leather Goods, Manufacturing and Repair
- Paper 1: Practical – GSM Maintenance and Repairs
- Paper IV: Progressive Assessments – Animal Husbandry
Monday 8th June
- Paper 1: Practical – Computer Studies -10:00am- 1:00pm
Tuesday 9th June
- Paper 1: Practical – Data Processing -10:00am- 1:00pm
Wednesday 10th June
- Paper 1: Practical – Biology -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper 1: Practical – Technical Drawing -2:00pm- 5:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay-Store Management -2:00pm -4:40pm
Thursday 11th June
- Paper 1: Practical – Chemistry -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper 1: Written Comprehension – French -2:00pm- 3:00pm
- Paper II: Written Expression – French -3:00pm – 4:45pm
Monday 15th June
- Paper 1: Practical – Agricultural Science -10:00am – 11:30am
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – History -2:00pm- 5:00pm
- Paper 1: Drawing – Building Construction -2:00pm- 5:00pm
Tuesday 16th June
- Paper 1: Practical – Physics -10:00am – 12:45pm
- Paper 1: Test of Practical – Health Education -2:00pm- 3:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay-Health Education -3:35pm- 5:35pm
Wednesday 17th June
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Biology -10:00am- 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Hausa -2:00m- 5:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Igbo -2:00pm- 5:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Yoruba -2:00pm- 5:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Edo -2:00pm- 5:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Efik -2:00pm- 5:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Ibibio -2:00pm- 5:00pm
Thursday 18th June
- Paper 1(b): Painting and Decoration (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm
- Paper 1(b): Dyeing and Bleaching (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm
- Paper 1(b): Printing Craft Practice (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm
- Paper 1(b): Photography (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm
- Paper 1(b): Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repair (Practical) -10:00am- 4:00pm
- Paper 1: Practical – Mining -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper 1: Practical – Fisheries -10:00am – 11:30am
- Paper 1: Practical – Animal Husbandry -10:00am – 11:30am
- Paper 1: Practical – Stenography -10:00am – 11:17am
- Paper IV: Practical – Stenography (Word Processing) -2:00pm- 4:00pm
- Paper 1: Practical – Metal Work -2:00pm- 5:00pm
Friday 19th June
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration -10:00am – 11:40am
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Electrical Installation & Maintenance Work -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Blocklaying, Bricklaying & Concrete Work -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Machine Woodworking -10:00am – 11:40am
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Carpentry & Joinery -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Upholstery -10:00am – 11:30am
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Stenography -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Animal Husbandry -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Fisheries -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper 1(a): Painting and Decoration (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper 1(a): Dyeing and Bleaching (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper 1(a): Printing Craft Practice (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper 1(a): Photography (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper 1(a): Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repair (Report Writing) -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Home Management -3:00pm- 5:30pm
Monday 22nd June
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Chemistry -10:00am- 1:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto Mechanics -2:00pm- 4:30pm
- Paper III: Objective – Financial Accounting -2:00pm- 3:20pm
- Paper II: Theory & Practice – Financial Accounting -3:20pm- 5:50pm
Tuesday 23rd June
- Paper IV: Creative Design – Visual Art -10:00am- 1:00pm
- Paper 1: Drawing – Visual Art -2:00pm- 5:00pm
- Paper 1: Practical – Basic Electricity -2:00pm- 5:00pm
Wednesday 24h June
- Paper III: Objective – General Mathematics -10:00am – 11:45am
- Paper II: Essay – General Mathematics -12:00noon – 2:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Woodwork -3:30pm- 5:30pm
Thursday 25th June
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Commerce -10:00am – 12:40pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Basic Electricity -10:00am – 12:15pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Music -2:00pm -4:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Visual Art -2:00pm- 5:00pm
Friday 26th June
- Paper III & 1: Objective & Practical / Physical – Geography -10:00am – 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Agricultural Science -3:00pm- 5:30pm
Monday 29th June
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Physics -10:00am- 1:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Civic Education -2:00pm- 5:00pm
Tuesday 30th June
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Computer Studies -10:00am- 1:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Christian Religious Studies -3:00pm – 5:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Islamic Studies -3:00pm – 5:30pm
Wednesday 1st July
- Paper II & III: Essay & Objective – English Language -10:00am – 12:45pm
- Paper IV: Test of Orals – English Language -1:00pm- 1:45pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Physical Education -3:00pm- 5:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Building Construction -3:00pm- 5:00pm
Thursday 2nd July
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Economics -10:00am- 1:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Metal Work -3:00pm- 5:30pm
Friday 3rd July
- Paper II: Essay – Human and Regional Geography -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper II: Drama & Poetry – Literature in English -3:00pm- 4:40pm
Monday 6th July
- Paper III & IV: Objective & Drawing – Technical Drawing -10:00am- 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective, Essay & Literature – Arabic -2:00pm- 5:30pm
Tuesday 7th July
- Paper III: Objective – Further Mathematics -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper II: Essay – Further Mathematics -12:15pm – 2:45pm
- Paper III & IV: Objective & Prose – Literature in English -3:15pm- 5:30pm
- Paper IV: Drawing & Design – Woodwork -3:15pm -5:15pm
Wednesday 8th July
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto-Body Repair and Spray Painting -10:00am- 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto Electrical Work -10:00am- 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto Mechanical work -10:00am- 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Auto Parts Merchandising -10:00am – 12:15pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Welding & Fabrication Engineering -10:00am- 1:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Radio, Television & Electronics Work -10:00am – 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Plumbing & Pipe Fitting -10:00am- 12:30pm
- Paper IV: Drawing & Design – Furniture Making -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Furniture Making -12:30pm – 2:15pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Catering Craft Practice -10:00am – 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay- Garment Making -10:00am – 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Clothing & Textiles -10:00am – 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Cosmetology -10:00am – 12:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Minning -10:00am – 12:45pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Tourism -10:00am- 1:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Data Processing -10:00am- 1:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Store Keeping -10:00am – 12:40pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Book Keeping -10:00am- 1:50pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – GSM Maintenance & Repairs -10:00am- 1:00pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Marketing -10:00am – 12:40pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Salesmanship -10:00am – 12:40pm
- Paper 1: Practical – Electronics -2:30pm- 5:30pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Office Practice -2:30pm- 5:30pm
Thursday 9th July
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Government -10:00am- 12:40pm
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Foods & Nutrition -2:00pm – 4:30pm
Friday 10th July
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Electronics -10:00am – 12:00noon
- Paper III & II: Objective & Essay – Insurance -3:00pm- 5:40pm
SCHOOLS AND CANDIDATES SHOULD NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
- FOR PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND AUTO MECHANICS PRACTICAL PAPER I; FRENCH, MUSIC AND ARABIC PAPER IV, THE SPECIFIC VENUES FOR THE EXAMINATION SHOULD BE CONFIRMED FROM NECO STATE OFFICES.
- PRACTICAL IN SCIENCES, STENOGRAPHY,COMPUTER STUDIES & DATA PROCESSING CAN BE IN SETS WHERE THE NUMBER OF CANDIDATES IS LARGE AND THE EQUIPMENT CANNOT GO ROUND.
- VISUAL ARTS PAPER IV [CREATIVE DESIGN] SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES AT LEAST ONE WEEK BEFORE THE EXAMINATION DATE.
- WELDING & FABRICATION AND ENGINEERING CRAFT PRACTICE SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES AT LEAST THREE WEEK BEFORE THE EXAMINATION DATE.
- NIGERIAN LANGUAGES (HAUSA, IGBO, YORUBA, EDO, EFIK AND IBIBIO) INCLUDE LITERATURE ASPECT.
- ALBINOS AND BLIND CANDIDATES ARE TO BE ALLOWED 30 EXTRA MINUTES AT THE END OF EACH SUBJECT.
- BLIND CANDIDATES MUST MAKE USE OF THE NECO SUPPLIED OBR CUSTOMISED BRAILLE SHEET FOR THE EXAMINATION.
- DYEING AND BLEACHING IB, PHOTOGRAPH IB, PAINTING AND DECORATION IB, PRINTING CRAFT PRACTICE IB, LEATHER GOODS MANUFACTURING AND REPAIR IB, SHOUD BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES AT LEAST TWO WEEKS BEFORE THE EXAMINATION DATE.
- USE OF SCIENTIFIC CALCULATOR IS ALLOWED
- USE OF PROGRAMMABLE CALCULATOR OR ANY PROGRAMMABLE DEVICE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.
- BRINGING GSM INTO THE EXAMINATION HALL IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.
