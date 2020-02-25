N-Power January, February stipend will be paid soon – minister

February 25, 2020

The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sadiya Umar Farouq
N-Power January, February stipend will be paid soon – minister – The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has appealed to the beneficiaries of the N-Power programme of the federal government not to embark on nationwide protest over the delay in the payment of their January allowance.

In an interview with TVC News on Friday, Mrs Farouq assured the beneficiaries that the January allowance will be paid soon.

She however blamed the delay on the transfer of data from the Office of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which was until the creation of her ministry, responsible for the running of the programme.

Mrs Farouq who also spoke on Internally Displaced Persons, said her ministry is doing everything to reach out to displaced families and constantly interven in their humanitarian needs.

While commenting on alleged corruption practice in the disbursement of relief materials to displaced persons, the minister said although there has not been a formal complaint of such incident, the ministry has read riot acts to the officials and agencies involved.

