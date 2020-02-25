Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower news: Update on January Stipend: N-Power beneficiaries will be paid soon – Sadiya Umar Farouq – The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has appealed to the beneficiaries of the N-Power programme of the federal government not to embark on nationwide protest over the delay in the payment of their January allowance.

In an interview with TVC News on Friday, Mrs Farouq assured the beneficiaries that the January allowance will be paid soon.

She however blamed the delay on the transfer of data from the Office of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which was until the creation of her ministry, responsible for the running of the programme.

Mrs Farouq who also spoke on Internally Displaced Persons, said her ministry is doing everything to reach out to displaced families and constantly interven in their humanitarian needs.

While commenting on alleged corruption practice in the disbursement of relief materials to displaced persons, the minister said although there has not been a formal complaint of such incident, the ministry has read riot acts to the officials and agencies involved.

Halima Oyelade, special assistant on media to SAdiya Farouk, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Oyelade said minister ensured the payment of beneficiaries before December 20 has promised. It can be recalled that, he minister has on December 2, 2019 at a press conference to pay the backlog of the allowances before 20th December and also explained what caused the delay.

There have been delay in payment recently and many have lost interest in the credibility of the minister. Everything is put in place to ensure prompt payment of Npower January stipend.

She enjoined beneficiaries to always go to their PPA.