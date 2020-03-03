Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JUST IN: Nigeria’s Disease Control Agency DG Quarantined over Corona Virus – The Director-General of Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control, Ihekweazu Chikwe, has been quarantined for 14 days due to concerns about Corona Virus.

According to the Minister of health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie, Ihekweazu was placed in Isolation because he recently returned from China, a country currently being plagued by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Ehanire made this revelation while briefing the Senate on Tuesday about efforts being taken to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

It will be recalled that Nigeria experienced its first case of the virus last week after an unnamed Italian businessman, infected with the virus, flew into Nigeria.

However, the minister explained that anyone coming into Nigeria from China or any of the countries plagued with the virus will be quarantined for 2 weeks before be released.