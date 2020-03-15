Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Massive explosion rocks Lagos [VIDEO Inside] – There is palpable tension in some parts of Lagos as Residents of Surulere, Amuwo Odofin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Alimosho and environs were thrown into confusion on Sunday morning following an explosion.

It was gathered several houses were shaken by the explosion, which also made some collapse.

Affected residents said the loud sound was as a result of pipeline explosion at Satellite Town that caused some buildings to collapse at Abule Ado.

A resident just said they were in church when the first sound was heard, bringing down the ceiling.

Another resident said a two-storey building nearby also collapsed.