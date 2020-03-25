Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Coronavirus latest update in Nigeria – follow covid-19 news in Nigeria: There are many fake news flying around about the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic which have grounded almost all countries on the planet; if you follow the news on social media you will notice there are a lot of false claims, fake news and half-truths circulating everywhere.

There are only a few trusted sources for up to date information on coronavirus in Nigeria which includes the Nigeria center for disease control (NCDC), Federal ministry of health, Lagos state government and other state governments; for global news follow world health organization (WHO).

This live blog will be updated every hour with news from confirmed sources as stated above.

Follow this page for all confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, how to protect yourself, how it affects economy and anything in-between.

As at when we started this live update, there are 46 confirmed cases according to NCDC.

The two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nigeria have one in Lagos and the other in Osun state.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days

So far, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

Currently:

Lagos– 30 ,

FCT– 8,

Ogun– 3,

Ekiti– 1,

Oyo– 1,

Edo– 1,

Bauchi-1,

Osun-1.

Follow the story below for all the latest about coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.