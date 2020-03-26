Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

‘Declare Nigeria atheist state if prayer fails to save us from coronavirus’ – Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, the National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a three-day fasting and prayer for Christians and Muslims following the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has ingloriously taken a big center stage in the scheme of things globally and Nigeria has experienced a surge as per the infected people with 5 new cases recorded last night.

Schools, churches, government and private institutions are closing down globally.

Bamgbose noted that the devastating effects of the disease are unimaginable, adding that the world seems to be in serious dilemma as to what exactly to do to checkmate this ‘unseen enemy’.

He, however, noted that it will be wrong to rely absolutely on science to be the only solution to this deadly virus, adding “I will expect the Presidency as a matter of urgency to declare 3 days of fasting and prayer nationwide.

“COVID-19 is not beyond God’s intervention. If the virus is beyond God, then He is not the Almighty, but I strongly believe He is still the Almighty God and if we pray, the virus will disappear.

“The 3 days of fasting and prayer should be sit at home, except for those on essential duties. The Moslems and Christians should be practically involved. All hands must be on deck.

“If after the prayer and fasting, nothing tangible happens, then I’ll expect the Presidency to declare the nation an atheist one. I believe God will intervene if we can pray.”