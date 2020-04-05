Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Why Funke Akindele Hosted Party during Coronavirus Lockdown – Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, threw a house party during the coronavirus lockdown in Lagos Sparkling public criticism.

However, in light of the major backlash, she is receiving online, the actress has defended why she held a party at her house in celebration of her husband, JJC Skillz’s birthday, despite the government ban on any social gathering.

In a now-deleted tweet, the actress responded to a Nigerian who stated that losing her endorsement may be as a result of “plain stupidity” and not a matter of “witch hunt”, said:

“Uncle don’t create unnecessary sensation. #omoghettothesaga was to be filmed Before the lockdown and some of us had been camped in Amen estate.

So we had to stay in there. So we are safe and happy!! Let’s not be NEGATIVE!!”

She further stated, “We all have been together for over two weeks. We are safe and take all precautions”.

In addition, JJC Skillz also took to Instagram Live to address the situation, saying: “Yesterday we had a bit of an unexpected turn-up. But we thank God. A lot of people are ranting and talking online. It’s your data. You’re very free. Please, go ahead. But, I could tell you guys, we’re safe and sound… Everyone that came to the party has been in Amen estate for about a month now…”

Funke Akindele is a brand ambassador for Dettol and a major driver of the Clean Naija initiative which aims to create awareness, educate and drive behavioural change among Nigerians in order to achieve a cleaner nation through the continuous habit of handwashing.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus which could be prevented with regular washing of hands, Akindele has appeared in adverts campaigning for people to keep good hygiene.

See her tweets below: